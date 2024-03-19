North Louisiana Economic Partnership Reaccredited by theInternational Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) announces that the North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) has once again been recognized as one of 79 economic development organizations accredited by IEDC as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO). Originally accredited in April 2015, the organization was reaccredited by IEDC following nine successful years of activity as an AEDO member.

“The North Louisiana Economic Partnership displays the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor”, said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.

The AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession. The program consists of two phases: a documentation review and an onsite visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, program, and staff of the candidate economic development organization. Earning the AEDO accreditation tells the community and prospects that NLEP attained a measure of excellence assuring that their trust is well placed, and their business is in good hands.

“I am proud of our team and the level of professionalism they exhibit day in and day out in working to move the economy of North Louisiana forward,” said NLEP CEO Justyn Dixon. “Having external validation of my belief that we have the best team in economic development is a proud moment for me and our board leadership.”

Maintenance of the AEDO status is required every three years and is accomplished through documentation submission and/or onsite visits by a team of the AEDO subcommittee.