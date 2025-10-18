Photo gallery: Benton vs. Evangel Christian pre-game

25
Her are some images of the activities before the game between the Benton Tigers and Evangel Christian Eagles held Thursday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Photos by Robert Summerlin ([email protected], robertpics.com).
