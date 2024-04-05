Friday, April 5, 2024

Radiance Technologies Junior Tennis Classic set for this weekend

by Russell Hedges
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Press Release

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Junior Tennis Classic returns this weekend, April 6-7, for the first time since 2019.

The tournament will feature 122 players, boys and girls aged 12-18, with singles and doubles matches.

Matches will be played primarily at Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club, with some Saturday matches also being played at Cockrell Tennis Center.

The USTA Level 5 Open features players from 13 states, including Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. 

