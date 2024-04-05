Radiance Technologies Junior Tennis Classic set for this weekend

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Press Release
The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Junior Tennis Classic returns this weekend, April 6-7, for the first time since 2019.
The tournament will feature 122 players, boys and girls aged 12-18, with singles and doubles matches.
Matches will be played primarily at Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club, with some Saturday matches also being played at Cockrell Tennis Center.
The USTA Level 5 Open features players from 13 states, including Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.