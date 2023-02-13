Special guests shine at Night to Shine event

(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Cypress Baptist Church in Benton hosted the Night to Shine Prom 2023 on Friday, February 11. The prom night experience celebrates people with special needs and is centered around God’s love.

“We enjoyed our “Shine Thru” outside the past two years, but there is nothing like the inside Night to Shine Prom,” Cypress Baptist Church Family & Women’s Minister Courtney Bouillon said. We get to enjoy spending time with our guests for the evening instead of waving through a vehicle window for a few short minutes. We get to see them have a wonderful time being loved on and pampered. We get to crown them Kings and Queens of the Prom and that is something we have missed from not having it inside the past two years!

The Tim Tebow Foundation had a vision to partner with churches all over the nation and the world to provide an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. In 2015, the first Night to Shine was held in 44 churches in 26 states in the United States and in three countries around the world with 15,000 volunteers coming together to honor 7,000 guests. At the last indoor Night to Shine, in February 2020, 721 churches in all 50 states in the United States and 34 countries around the world came together with 215,000 volunteers to serve and celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs.

At Cypress Baptist Church, they had 350 guests registered with around 800 volunteers working hard to make this year’s event a success. “Night to Shine” is a red-carpet event that includes a warm welcome from friendly crowds and paparazzi. Our guests will be paired with a buddy for the evening and then go to shoe shine, hair and makeup in order to put the last minute touches on before heading to our pre-party tent. Once there, they will be given a corsage or boutonniere and then they can begin the fun by dancing to the DJ’s music while waiting to walk through a lit tunnel to get into a limousine. They will then take a limousine ride to the Red Carpet where they will walk and be greeted by paparazzi cheering for them. Then, they will go inside to eat, sing karaoke, take fun photos and dance the night away. And at the end of the prom, they will each be crowned king and queen of the prom,” said Bouillon.

Bouillon continued, “This is one of the greatest privileges we have been given – to love on our special friends in our community. Cypress Baptist Church is so thankful to our community who has stepped up to help us pull off this wonderful night. Our prayer is that our guests feel the love of Jesus through every volunteer and every experience they have at Night To Shine this year.”