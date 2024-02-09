Storment Technology Center Opens at Ochsner LSU Health – Feist-Weiller Cancer Center To Provide Important Online Information to Cancer Patients

The Storment Technology Center at Ochsner LSU Health – Feist-Weiller Cancer Center officially opened today. The new technology center provides patients with online access to important information related to their cancer diagnosis and treatment.



A generous gift from Dr. John Storment helped establish the technology center. The donation honors his father, the late Lt. Col. John Worrell Storment, who was a patient of the cancer center’s Blood and Marrow Transplant Program.



“My father always took time to explain difficult things in a simple way,” said Dr. Storment. “This center exemplifies his life by helping cancer patients better understand their disease and help in their journey.”



The technology center is located on the main floor of the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center. The new center is equipped with permanently mounted iPads, which patients can use to research their cancer treatment and other information related to their cancer diagnosis. Patients will find apps on the tablets, such as the MyOchsner app which helps them track their appointments, view their test results and request their prescription refills.



“The Storment Technology Center is an innovative addition that will help our cancer patients to discover more about their diagnoses and treatment,” said Corwin Harper, Chief Executive Officer for Ochsner LSU Health System of North Louisiana. “Many of the patients served at Ochsner LSU Health – Feist-Weiller Cancer Center do not have access to this type of technology to help them research important aspects of their care. We are grateful to the Storment family for their generosity that will help so many of our patients.”



Dr. John Storment is a 1992 graduate of LSU Health Shreveport. He is a fertility specialist with clinics in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Covington.



For more information about giving to Ochsner LSU Health – Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, visit lsuhsfoundation.org/fwcc.