Tennis: City tournament concludes Sunday at Bossier Tennis Center

Seventeen divisions remain to be decided as the Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic concludes Sunday at the Bossier Tennis Center.

In the men’s open singles finals, No. 3 seed Stafford Yerger of Shreveport plays No. 5 Kevin Chhang of Bossier City.

Yerger, a former Loyola standout and the 2021 runner-up, defeated No. 5 seed Steven Schwab in one semifinal Saturday. Yerger won the first set 6-1 and Schwab took the second 6-4.

Yerger then won a tiebreaker to decide the match.

Chhang, a first-time finalist, defeated No. 2 seed Colin Lucius 6-2, 6-0.

In the women’s open singles final, former Parkway standout and current Southern University player Parish Washington faces No. 2 Marta Sramkova of Minden.

Sramkova, a native of Bratislava, Slovakia, is a former Louisiana Tech player.

Both open singles finals are scheduled for 1 p.m.

Before the finals at 12:30, new City Tennis Hall of Fame members Andy Lloyd, Julia Sippel and Jean Hundley will be recognized.

In the men’s open doubles final, No. 1 seed Arturo Rodriguez and Kirk Fisher, both of Monroe, play No. 2 Jonathan Clark of Shreveport and Brian Irvin of Dallas at 1.

In the women’s open doubles final, No. 1 seed Claire Hammond of Benton and Bianca Schulz of Shreveport face No. 2 Victoria Fisher and Isabelle Rocher, both of Monroe, at 2.

Play begins at 8 a.m. in other divisions and will run until about 5 p.m.

City champions in six divisions have already been crowned

Here is a list of the winners.

Father-son doubles — Todd Killen and Kevin Killen

Father-daughter doubles — Dirk Rainwater and Summer Rainwater

Mother-daughter doubles — Becky McFarlain and Somer Young

Mother-son doubled — Eloise Graf and Sanders Graf

Husband-wife doubles — Kristen and Brian Bernard

Co-Ed Open singles — Cody Faust