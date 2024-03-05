Women’s college basketball: Former Parkway star Williams named SEC Freshman of the Year

LSU Sports Information
LSU’s Mikaylah Williams, a former Parkway star, has been named the Freshman of the Year on the All-SEC team selected by the league’s coaches.
Williams scored 42 points in her fourth game against Kent State, the most by a LSU freshman in the NCAA era. She is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
She was held out of the Tigers’ 77-56 victory over Kentucky in the regular-season finale as a precaution because of a foot injury, according to LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey.
She is expected to be in uniform for LSU’s opening game against Arkansas or Auburn Friday at 5 p.m. in Greenville, S.C.
LSU (26-4) is the No. 2 seed behind undefeated and top-ranked South Carolina.
LSU’s Angel Reese was named the Player of the Year.
She was also named to the All-SEC Defensive team.
Reess led the SEC in scoring (19.1 ppg) and rebounding (13.0 rpg) to become the first player since Wendy Scholtens from Vanderbilt in 1989 and 1990 as the only players to lead the league in both stats multiple seasons. Reese has recorded 20 double-doubles this year, including nine in a row, to give her a total of 54 at LSU after setting the NCAA record with 34 last year.
LSU’s Aneesah Morrow made the first team along with Reese.
First Team All-SEC
Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama
Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn
Aneesah Morrow, LSU
Angel Reese, LSU
Marquesha Davis, Ole Miss
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina
Rickea Jackson, Tennessee
Second-Team All-SEC
Aaliyah Nye, Alabama
Leilani Correa, Florida
Javyn Nicholson, Georgia
Flau’jae Johnson, LSU
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Jerkaila Jordan, Mississippi State
Raven Johnson, South Carolina
Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina
Ashlyn Watkins, South Carolina
Iyana Moore, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Essence Cody, Alabama
Taliah Scott, Arkansas
Laila Reynolds, Florida
Aalyah Del Rosario, LSU
Mikaylah Williams, LSU
Grace Slaughter, Missouri
MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina
Khamil Pierre, Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Angel Reese, LSU
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Mama Dembele, Missouri
Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina
Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year – Dawn Staley, South Carolina
Player of the Year – Angel Reese, LSU
Freshman of the Year – Mikaylah Williams, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year – Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina
6th Woman of the Year – Leilani Correa, Florida
Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Mama Dembele, Missouri