Women’s college basketball: Former Parkway star Williams named SEC Freshman of the Year

LSU’s Mikaylah Williams, a former Parkway star, has been named the Freshman of the Year on the All-SEC team selected by the league’s coaches.

Williams scored 42 points in her fourth game against Kent State, the most by a LSU freshman in the NCAA era. She is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

She was held out of the Tigers’ 77-56 victory over Kentucky in the regular-season finale as a precaution because of a foot injury, according to LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey.

She is expected to be in uniform for LSU’s opening game against Arkansas or Auburn Friday at 5 p.m. in Greenville, S.C.

LSU (26-4) is the No. 2 seed behind undefeated and top-ranked South Carolina.

LSU’s Angel Reese was named the Player of the Year.

She was also named to the All-SEC Defensive team.

Reess led the SEC in scoring (19.1 ppg) and rebounding (13.0 rpg) to become the first player since Wendy Scholtens from Vanderbilt in 1989 and 1990 as the only players to lead the league in both stats multiple seasons. Reese has recorded 20 double-doubles this year, including nine in a row, to give her a total of 54 at LSU after setting the NCAA record with 34 last year.

LSU’s Aneesah Morrow made the first team along with Reese.

First Team All-SEC

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama

Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Marquesha Davis, Ole Miss

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Second-Team All-SEC

Aaliyah Nye, Alabama

Leilani Correa, Florida

Javyn Nicholson, Georgia

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Jerkaila Jordan, Mississippi State

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

Ashlyn Watkins, South Carolina

Iyana Moore, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Essence Cody, Alabama

Taliah Scott, Arkansas

Laila Reynolds, Florida

Aalyah Del Rosario, LSU

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Grace Slaughter, Missouri

MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina

Khamil Pierre, Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Angel Reese, LSU

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Mama Dembele, Missouri

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year – Dawn Staley, South Carolina

Player of the Year – Angel Reese, LSU

Freshman of the Year – Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year – Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

6th Woman of the Year – Leilani Correa, Florida

Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Mama Dembele, Missouri