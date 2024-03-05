Benton High Students Host Inaugural “Living Museum” to Celebrate Black History Month

Students at Benton High School in Bossier Parish recently came together to commemorate Black History Month in a unique and meaningful manner. The school hosted its first annual “Living Museum” event, dedicated to showcasing prominent figures in African American literature.

The event, organized by students and faculty alike, aimed to honor the contributions and achievements of African Americans in literature throughout history. Students immersed themselves in research, dedicating time to learning about influential authors, poets, and literary figures.

Preparation for the Living Museum involved extensive research and rehearsal to ensure that each presentation was engaging, informative, and respectful of the individuals being portrayed. Students transformed into their chosen historical figures, embodying their personas and sharing their stories with guests who attended the event.