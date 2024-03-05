Tuesday, March 5, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Schools

Benton High Students Host Inaugural “Living Museum” to Celebrate Black History Month

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Students at Benton High School in Bossier Parish recently came together to commemorate Black History Month in a unique and meaningful manner. The school hosted its first annual “Living Museum” event, dedicated to showcasing prominent figures in African American literature.

The event, organized by students and faculty alike, aimed to honor the contributions and achievements of African Americans in literature throughout history. Students immersed themselves in research, dedicating time to learning about influential authors, poets, and literary figures.

Preparation for the Living Museum involved extensive research and rehearsal to ensure that each presentation was engaging, informative, and respectful of the individuals being portrayed. Students transformed into their chosen historical figures, embodying their personas and sharing their stories with guests who attended the event.

You may also like

Suzan Doherty Has A Heart Of Gold And Star To Match

Bossier Pre-K Program Accepting Applications

BPCC to Host Slam Dunk Registration Event on March 6

Parkway High Senior Receives Appointment to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Understanding Parent and School Choice: A Conversation with Bossier Schools Superintendent

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Three Men Cited for Illegal Duck Hunting in Claiborne Parish

Recent Articles

Boil Advisory Rescinded for Consolidated Water System
Bossier City Spotlight: A Panther Sendoff, and New Firefighters
At The Bossier Library: Are you ready for “What Your Name Means Day?”

Featured

Three Men Cited for Illegal Duck Hunting in Claiborne Parish
Boil Advisory Rescinded for Consolidated Water System
Bossier City Spotlight: A Panther Sendoff, and New Firefighters
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign