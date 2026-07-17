Becky Gray Fills District 8 BPSB Seat

Tonight, retired educator Becky Gray was sworn in as the interim District 8 Bossier

Parish School Board Representative, bringing nearly five decades of service in public

education to the position.



The District 8 seat was declared vacant in June after long-time board member Kenneth

Wiggins passed away. Applications were received from four individuals interested in

serving for the remainder of Wiggins’ unexpired term. Following interviews at its June 18

BPSB meeting, the board elected Gray as the interim representative.



Gray began her teaching career at Bossier Schools in 1976 at Parkway High School, and

later advanced to a district leadership role as ELA/Social Studies Curriculum Coordinator.

She then returned to Parkway as Assistant Principal, retiring in 2024 following a

distinguished career focused on student success.



A fierce supporter of public education, Gray pledges to continue being a strong advocate

for the students and employees of Bossier Schools, while focusing on educational

excellence and responsible leadership.



Gray will be eligible to run for the District 8 seat in the fall, if she so chooses. Qualifying

for the upcoming four-year term is August 5-7, 2026. The primary election is November

3, followed by the general election on December 12.