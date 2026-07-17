Thursday, July 16, 2026
News

Becky Gray Fills District 8 BPSB Seat

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

Tonight, retired educator Becky Gray was sworn in as the interim District 8 Bossier
Parish School Board Representative, bringing nearly five decades of service in public
education to the position.

The District 8 seat was declared vacant in June after long-time board member Kenneth
Wiggins passed away. Applications were received from four individuals interested in
serving for the remainder of Wiggins’ unexpired term. Following interviews at its June 18
BPSB meeting, the board elected Gray as the interim representative.

Gray began her teaching career at Bossier Schools in 1976 at Parkway High School, and
later advanced to a district leadership role as ELA/Social Studies Curriculum Coordinator.
She then returned to Parkway as Assistant Principal, retiring in 2024 following a
distinguished career focused on student success.

A fierce supporter of public education, Gray pledges to continue being a strong advocate
for the students and employees of Bossier Schools, while focusing on educational
excellence and responsible leadership.

Gray will be eligible to run for the District 8 seat in the fall, if she so chooses. Qualifying
for the upcoming four-year term is August 5-7, 2026. The primary election is November
3, followed by the general election on December 12.

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