Golf: Former LSU star Sam Burns shoots record-tying 62 in second round of British Open, moves into fourth

Former LSU and Calvary Baptist star made a big move in the second round of The Open Championship Friday at Royal Birkdale in Southport, United Kingdom.

Burns chipped in on 18 for an 8-under 62, tying for the lowest score in a round in men’s major championship history.

Second-round leader Lucas Herbert also shot a 62. Only five golfers have accomplished the feat. It’s only the second time there have been multiple rounds of 62 of 62 on the same day in a major, according to ESPN.

After shooting a 3-over 73 in the first round, Burns is now 5 under for the tournament and in fourth place. He trails Herbert by three strokes.

Jason Suber and Cameron Young are tied for second at 6 under.