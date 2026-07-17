Friday, July 17, 2026
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ROAD CLOSURE: US 80 (E. Texas St) at the UP Railroad crossing

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Sunday, July 26, 2026, US 80 (E. Texas Street) at the Union Pacific railroad crossing in Bossier City will be fully closed.

This road closure is scheduled to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for one (1) day, and is necessary to allow for UP crews to perform repairs to the crossing.

On Monday, July 27, 2026 from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., there will be intermittent lane closures to allow for paving of the approaches to the crossing. Drivers should expect some possible delays during these lane closures and plan accordingly.

This crossing is located approximately 750 feet west of the intersection with LA 3 (Benton Rd).

Restrictions/Permits: Total road closure at the specified location on 7/26/2026. All vehicles will need to utilize an alternate route.

Alternate Route: Motorists will be detoured via the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway in Bossier City.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

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