Bossier Arts Council Unveils Whimsical Wonderland Theme for ARTini 2026

The Bossier Arts Council is excited to announce the theme for this year’s

highly anticipated annual fundraiser, ARTini. Set to take place on Saturday, October 3, at Live! Casino and Hotel, the event

will immerse attendees in a “Whimsical Wonderland,” a creative fantasy world inspired by the enchanting artwork of local

artist Erica Branch of Branch Heart Art.



“ARTini is not just a fundraiser or cocktail competition; it’s a celebration of creativity and community,” said Amber

Dawn Landrum, Executive Director of the Bossier Arts Council. “This year’s theme, Whimsical Wonderland, captures the

imagination and invites everyone to step into a magical world where art comes alive. We are thrilled to showcase Erica’s

unique vision and talent, which beautifully aligns with our mission to promote the arts in Bossier City.”



The event will feature a variety of art-inspired cocktails from local restaurants and bars, all hoping to take home

bragging rights for “Judge’s Choice”, “People’s Choice”, or “Most Martisanal”. In addition, some participants will have

mocktail options for guests to sample. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle and silent auction to help

raise funds for the Bossier Arts Council. The musical entertainment will keep guests dancing throughout the evening. All of

this set against the backdrop of Branch’s vibrant artwork will create a fun and whimsical atmosphere for guests to

experience.



“I’m honored to be a part of ARTini and I’m so excited about the theme,” said Erica Branch. “My work is a love

letter to all things magical and fantastic with a wide range of eclectic influences such as anime, manga, and pop surrealism.

My goal is not only to incorporate the beauty of what I admire in these themes but to also share a sense of wonder with the

viewer.”



Live! Casino and Hotel is proud to host this event, contributing to the vibrant cultural landscape of Bossier City.



“We’re proud to return as the presenting sponsor for ARTini and support the incredible work the Bossier Arts Council does

for our community,” said Josh Robinson, Vice President of Marketing, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. “Live! Casino &

Hotel Louisiana is honored to be part of an event that brings together local artists, musicians, and mixologists for such a

great cause.”



Tickets for ARTini are on sale now at www.simpletix.com. All proceeds will support the Bossier Arts Council’s

programs and initiatives, fostering artistic growth and appreciation in the community.