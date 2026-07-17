Frozen Treats Help Chimp Haven Chimpanzees Beat the Louisiana Heat

With temperatures climbing into the 90s across Northwest Louisiana, the nearly 300 chimpanzees at Chimp Haven are finding their own ways to stay cool. For several groups at the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, that recently included a special delivery of frozen Greek yogurt bars.

The summertime treats were provided as enrichment, offering the chimpanzees an engaging way to explore new tastes and textures while cooling down during the summer heat.

“The chimps had a lot of fun with these treats, and it was fascinating to see how each one approached them,” said Michelle Reininger, Chimp Haven’s Colony Director. “Some settled in to savor every lick, while others carried theirs to a favorite spot. Those individual choices and personalities are part of what makes enrichment so rewarding.”

Grace, already known among her caregivers as a food enthusiast, eagerly asked for another serving before finishing her first. Joyce stretched out on her stomach in the grass while enjoying hers, while India carried her treat back to a structure in her forested habitat. Mother-and-daughter pair Tina Fey and Lexus found their own quiet spots away from the larger group. Mitch was the exception, opting instead for mashed potatoes presented like ice cream.

Food-based enrichment is carefully incorporated into the chimpanzees’ individualized nutrition plans. When special treats are offered, Chimp Haven’s animal care team adjusts other elements of the chimpanzees’ diets to help maintain an appropriate nutritional balance.

Enrichment is an essential part of life at Chimp Haven. The sanctuary’s team develops activities that engage the chimpanzees’ minds and bodies through foraging opportunities, food-based puzzles, seasonal items and other experiences that encourage exploration, problem-solving and natural behaviors.

Chimp Haven’s forested habitats also provide shade and opportunities for chimpanzees to choose where and how they spend their time during warmer weather. Caregivers closely monitor the residents and provide access to water, indoor spaces and other cooling options throughout the summer.