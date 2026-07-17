Friday, July 17, 2026
News

PROJECT COMPLETE: DOTD announces project to provide concrete pavement repairs on routes in Caddo, Bossier Parishes

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

(UPDATE 7/17/2026): DOTD announces that the $1.6 million concrete pavement repair project on several routes in Caddo & Bossier Parishes is now complete.

The project included removing damaged concrete panels and replacing with new concrete on the following routes:

– LA 3 (Benton Rd) from Viking Dr. to Cash Point Rd. in Bossier Parish
– LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy) Bridge eastbound over the Red River
– LA 3036 (N. Common St) from LA 173 (Ford St) to US 71 (N. Market St) in Caddo Parish
– LA 511 (70th St) from Dixie Meadows Rd. to LA 1 (Youree Dr) in Caddo Parish
– LA 523 (Line Ave/Ellerbe Rd) from E. 85th St. to LA 526 (E. Bert Kouns) in Caddo Parish
– LA 3194 (MLK Jr. Drive) from US 71 (N. Market St) to LA 173 (Hilry Huckaby) in Caddo Parish
– LA 526 (Bert Kouns) from LA 511 (70th St) to Kingston Rd. in Caddo Parish

There are no further lane closures expected as part of this work. DOTD appreciates the patience of the traveling public.

This project was made possible through funding allocated by House Bill 406 of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

LA 3036 concrete patching in Shreveport

LA 3036 concrete patching in Shreveport

You may also like

Frozen Treats Help Chimp Haven Chimpanzees Beat the Louisiana Heat

Bossier Arts Council Unveils Whimsical Wonderland Theme for ARTini 2026

ROAD CLOSURE: US 80 (E. Texas St) at the UP Railroad crossing

Becky Gray Fills District 8 BPSB Seat

Bossier Parish Police Jury Recognizes Community Service, Honors Willis-Knighton Bossier’s 30-Year Milestone

Louisiana Launches Workforce Pell to Expand Access to Short-Term Workforce Training