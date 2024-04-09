Bossier City Spotlight: It Was A “Solarbration” in Bossier

If you are reading this, chances are you have witnessed the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, and if so we trust you did so with the approved and appropriate eye protection. This eclipse arrived with much fanfare and many areas across the country and especially the Southeast all prepared quite a Solarbration for this event. The perfect spot to watch the Eclipse is referred to along the path of totality. There are over 32 million people that live along this path and our region are counted amongst the fortunate few. Hope you enjoy the experience because the next one is not going to occur until many years to come.

The NCAA Championship teams have been crowned and are now ready to play for it all. I am writing this article just a few days before the game but I predict we will see Iowa vs. South Carolina for the Girls and U Conn vs. Perdue on the men side, we’ll see how close I am.

For our citizens in South Bossier mark your calendars for April 25th – 6:00 at the Barksdale Baptist Church – 1714 Jimmie Davis Hwy. The purpose of this meeting is to provide information and an update on the Jimmie Davis Bridge project, all concerned citizens are encouraged to attend. In attendance will be Representatives from DOTD, Bossier City, Bossier Parish and local businesses and Contractors. Please attend to have your questions answered.

Also remember that Senator John Kennedy will be in town on Tues. April 23 at noon for the North Bossier Luncheon at BPTSL.

Last week there were water woes in the area but the citizens that were affected were those living South of the City just outside and who are customers of the South Bossier Water System. The interruption was due to the cleaning of the tanks that provide water for their system. Councilman Brian Hammons said that he wanted to inform his constituents in South Bossier that all citizens that receive Bossier City water would have no interruption in service. He said he is proud to inform everyone that the Bossier city water system is operating well with no problems.

Congratulations to Sgt. Joel Frentress of the Bossier City Police Dept. who was just recently promoted to Deputy Chief. Chief Frentress has served the Citizens of Bossier City for over 23 years.

Please continue to spread the word that the City of Bossier is still HIRING… Fire and Police, I T Specialist, as well as positions in engineering, Tax receptionist, public works and positions are still available for Lifeguards and pool managers.

Bossier City Parks and Recreation wants to remind everyone that Youth Soccer began on Saturday April 6th and that adult softball league has kicked off and there some good teams and promises to have a very competitive season. If you enjoy outdoor recreation and Springtime fun don’t forget Tinsley Park any evening of the week to catch some good softball and recreation.

Have a Safe week and we’ll see you next week on the “Spotlight.”

Bossier City Spotlight is a weekly article that gives updates and insights to current events at City Hall and in Bossier City