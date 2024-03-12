Bossier City Spotlight: Parkway Girls Basketball Wins State Again

Parkway High School Girls Basketball Team has once more made the entire City of Bossier City very proud. Parkway Girls won back to back State Championships as they traveled to Hammond to compete and defeat Denham Springs. Parkway was ranked #5 and Denham Springs was ranked #2 when they met in the Championship game.

Last year the Panthers were led by L.S.U. signee Mikaylah Williams this year’s team is led by Chloe Larry and a very strong supporting cast. Mayor Tommy Chandler was on hand to celebrate with the Panthers as they left for the Championship run.

Mayor Chandler said that he is “so Proud of Parkway and the way that they represent Bossier City. He also said that he had no doubt they would be bringing home another trophy” and they did.

Last week the Commission for Women Bossier City inc. celebrated with their inspiring women luncheon. Doing a great job and serving as Mistress of Ceremony was Ms. Sonja Bailes of Bossier Parish Schools. The luncheon was well attended Mayor Chandler was in attendance and the luncheon consisted of a very informative panel discussion.

The 7thTap had their opening over the weekend and the crowd was great and so was the food.

Bossier Parish Community College held a press conference this week to sign a Preferred Partnership Agreement with the Bossier City Police Dept. and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. BPCC’s Chancellor Mr. Rick Bateman said that he is excited to share Educational Opportunities and Tuition assistance with those Community Partners that keep our community safe. Members of each Dept. will receive priority and assistance as they seek certification and degrees to add value to themselves and their Professional Development. Chief Haugen of BCPD and Sheriff Julian Whittington expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to be a preferred partner. This agreement does not mean that other Agencies are not encouraged and welcome to apply it simply means that these agencies are preferred.

Football has come to Bossier City. Mayor Chandler served as guest and assisted with the coin toss for the first game of the season for the North Louisiana Professional Football Association. Also known as the NLPFA. Bossier City has two teams in the league, they are the Bombers and the Roughnecks. For those local fans that need your “football fix” until the NFL returns these teams offer some good athletes and good football.

Also if you are in Bossier City you will see that the girls are out… The Girl Scouts that is, when you see them in the community take a little time to encourage this great organization and buy some cookies.

Bossier City celebrated the Grand Opening of Bayou KUBOTA they really have some great equipment and is a quality addition to the Bossier City Business Community.

Meadowview Elementary hosted and invited men from throughout the community on this week to come to the campus and read to the students. The event was attended by Firefighters, Police, Public Officials as well and Dads and Granddads. It was a great event and both the students and readers thoroughly enjoyed the day. The theme for the day was…. “Real Men Read.” The Principal of Meadowview Elementary is Mr. Jason Ogunyemi.

Have a great week and we’ll bring you up to date next at the “Spotlight.”

Bossier City Spotlight is a weekly article that gives updates and insights to current events at City Hall and in Bossier City.