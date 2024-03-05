Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Public’s Aid in Identifying Trespassers

by BPT Staff
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives have issued a plea to the public for help in identifying two individuals suspected of trespassing on private property in south Bossier Parish.

According to detectives, a male and female were captured on a game camera fishing in a pond located on the victim’s property without permission. The incident has raised concerns among local authorities and property owners about the trespassing activity in the area.

Authorities are now urging anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals to come forward and assist in the investigation. Tips from the public could prove vital in identifying and apprehending the suspects responsible for the trespassing incident.

Individuals who have any relevant information are encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Criminal Division at 318-965-3418 or reach out to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office directly at 318-965-2203. Callers can provide information anonymously if preferred, and any details, no matter how small they may seem, could be crucial in advancing the investigation.

Law enforcement officials stress the importance of community involvement in tackling such incidents, emphasizing that cooperation between residents and authorities is essential in maintaining the safety and security of private properties and neighborhoods.

