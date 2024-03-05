Senator Thomas Pressly Advocates for Abortion By Fraud Criminalization Act Following Personal Tragedy

Louisiana State Senator Thomas Pressly has pre-filed Senate Bill 276, known as the Abortion By Fraud Criminalization Act, ahead of the 2024 Regular Legislative Session. The bill, according to Pressly, is a direct response to a harrowing experience that profoundly affected his sister and his entire family.

In a heartfelt statement, Senator Pressly revealed the deeply personal motivation behind SB276. “Many people around the country have recently read about my sister, Catherine Herring, who was poisoned by her now soon-to-be ex-husband with a drug containing the abortion-inducing misoprostol, with the intent of terminating their child,” he said. “Thankfully, with the help of the abortion pill reversal regimen, my niece is alive today.”

Pressly expressed frustration with the legal outcome of his sister’s case, citing what he perceives as a failure of justice. “The evidence against Mason Herring was incredibly strong. However, the Harris County (Houston) District Attorney failed to provide justice for our family and hold Mason accountable,” he explained. “The court accepted a plea deal where Mason was sentenced to 180 days in county jail for attempting to kill his unborn child six times. This is simply unacceptable.”

Moreover, Pressly highlighted the issue of illegal distribution of abortion pills, asserting that it poses a serious threat to public health. “The fact that a man could obtain an abortion pill without a prescription or doctor’s visit is a clear sign that the illegal distribution of abortion pills is out of control,” he emphasized.

SB276, according to Pressly, aims to establish robust laws with severe penalties to ensure justice for women. The legislation also seeks to address the illicit sale of abortion-inducing drugs by incorporating it as a predicate offense in Louisiana racketeering laws.

“We must do everything in our power to protect our citizens, both pregnant women and unborn children,” Pressly asserted. “I look forward to working with my legislative colleagues on both sides of the political aisle to pass this legislation during the upcoming legislative session.”

The introduction of SB276 underscores the senator’s commitment to combating crimes against women and advocating for their rights in the face of adversity.

For further updates and developments on SB276 and other legislative matters, stay tuned as the 2024 Regular Legislative Session approaches.