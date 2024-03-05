Tuesday, March 5, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Senator Thomas Pressly Advocates for Abortion By Fraud Criminalization Act Following Personal Tragedy

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Louisiana State Senator Thomas Pressly has pre-filed Senate Bill 276, known as the Abortion By Fraud Criminalization Act, ahead of the 2024 Regular Legislative Session. The bill, according to Pressly, is a direct response to a harrowing experience that profoundly affected his sister and his entire family.

In a heartfelt statement, Senator Pressly revealed the deeply personal motivation behind SB276. “Many people around the country have recently read about my sister, Catherine Herring, who was poisoned by her now soon-to-be ex-husband with a drug containing the abortion-inducing misoprostol, with the intent of terminating their child,” he said. “Thankfully, with the help of the abortion pill reversal regimen, my niece is alive today.”

Pressly expressed frustration with the legal outcome of his sister’s case, citing what he perceives as a failure of justice. “The evidence against Mason Herring was incredibly strong. However, the Harris County (Houston) District Attorney failed to provide justice for our family and hold Mason accountable,” he explained. “The court accepted a plea deal where Mason was sentenced to 180 days in county jail for attempting to kill his unborn child six times. This is simply unacceptable.”

Moreover, Pressly highlighted the issue of illegal distribution of abortion pills, asserting that it poses a serious threat to public health. “The fact that a man could obtain an abortion pill without a prescription or doctor’s visit is a clear sign that the illegal distribution of abortion pills is out of control,” he emphasized.

SB276, according to Pressly, aims to establish robust laws with severe penalties to ensure justice for women. The legislation also seeks to address the illicit sale of abortion-inducing drugs by incorporating it as a predicate offense in Louisiana racketeering laws.

“We must do everything in our power to protect our citizens, both pregnant women and unborn children,” Pressly asserted. “I look forward to working with my legislative colleagues on both sides of the political aisle to pass this legislation during the upcoming legislative session.”

The introduction of SB276 underscores the senator’s commitment to combating crimes against women and advocating for their rights in the face of adversity.

For further updates and developments on SB276 and other legislative matters, stay tuned as the 2024 Regular Legislative Session approaches.

You may also like

Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Public’s Aid in Identifying Trespassers

Intermittent Shoulder Closures Scheduled for I-220 Westbound in Bossier Parish

Bossier Parish Sheriff Invites Community Participation in Crime Prevention

BPCC Announces Preferred Training Partner Agreement with BPSO and BCPD

Diverse and Local Contractors Outreach Fair to Fuel Opportunities for Live! Casino &...

Ukrainian photojournalist bringing virtual reality exhibit detailing war devastation to LSUS

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Byrd freshmen baseball

Recent Articles

Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Stanley softball
Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Public’s Aid in Identifying Trespassers
Senator Thomas Pressly Advocates for Abortion By Fraud Criminalization Act Following Personal Tragedy

Featured

Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Byrd freshmen baseball
Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Stanley softball
Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Public’s Aid in Identifying Trespassers
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign