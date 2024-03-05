Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Intermittent Shoulder Closures Scheduled for I-220 Westbound in Bossier Parish

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) has announced intermittent shoulder closures on I-220 westbound in Bossier Parish, beginning Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Maintenance crews will be conducting operations to remove trash and debris from various bridges and overpasses along I-220 westbound, spanning from the I-20 interchange to the Red River.

These closures are scheduled from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, with personnel and equipment present on-site. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving through the area and to be aware of crews working alongside the roadway.

The closures are weather permitting, and LaDOTD advises drivers to stay updated on any changes to the schedule.

No alternate routes are suggested, and no specific restrictions or permits are in place for this maintenance work.

As a safety reminder, LaDOTD emphasizes the importance of driving with caution near construction zones and being mindful of work crews and equipment. Residents in the vicinity of the construction area are advised to exercise caution while driving, walking, or biking nearby.

For additional information, motorists can call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app. Out-of-state travelers can reach the hotline at 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Updates can also be found on the LaDOTD website and social media channels.

The intermittent closures aim to enhance safety and maintain the infrastructure along I-220, ensuring a smoother driving experience for all motorists in the region.

