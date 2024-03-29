Saturday, March 30, 2024

College baseball: Former Haughton star Stovall gets three hits in Arkansas’ win over LSU

by Russell Hedges
Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in No. 1 Arkansas’ 4-3, 10-inning victory over No. 8 LSU Friday in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Razorbacks improved to 22-3 overall and 7-1 in the SEC. The Tigers dropped to 20-8 and 2-6.

Arkansas won the first game of the series 7-4 Thursday night. Stovall, a junior second baseman, went 2-for-4 with an RBI. LSU’s Hayden Travinski, a former Airline star, hit his eighth home run of the season.

Stovall’s RBI in Friday’s game came on a groundout in Arkansas’ three-run third inning.

The game went into extra innings tied at 3. The Razorbacks won it on a double by Hudson White following an error.

Stovall is batting.353 (18-for-51) in 13 games since returning to the lineup after recovering from a broken foot suffered in an intrasquad scrimmage in February.

