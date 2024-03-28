College softball: BPCC splits doubleheader against Trinity Valley

The Bossier Parish Communiy College Lady Cavs split a doubleheader against Trinity Valley Community College Wednesday at BPCC.

Trinity Valley won the first game 2-0 and BPCC took the second 8-2.

BPCC is 24-8-1 overall and in third place in the Region IV North Division at 8-2. TVCC (28-10, 7-1) and Paris Junior College (29-5, 7-1) are tied for first.

BPCC’s Taysia Constantino, Skylar Heger, McKenzie Vestal and Piper Garcia all hit home runs in the victory.

Vestal’s was a grand slam that gave the Lady Cavs a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Heger’s was a two-run shot that put BPCC on top 8-2 in the fourth.

Constantino went 3-for-3. Madison Ruiz went 2-for-3.

BPCC starter Brielle Moreno went five innings. She allowed five hits, struck out two and walked two.

Rylee Glenn pitched two perfect innings in relief.

The Lady Cavs got only one hit off Alessandra Borjas in the first game, a single by Heger.

BPCC’s Macie LaRue allowed only four hits. She struck out 10 and walked two.

Trinity Valley broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the sixth.

BPCC returns to action Friday with a 1 p.m. conference doubleheader against Northeast Texas (10-20, 2-6) at home.