LSUS designated as Military Friendly university

LSUS earned the designation as a Military Friendly and a Military Spouse Friendly university, the military organization Viqtory announced Wednesday.

The designation signifies that LSUS creates sustainable and meaningful pathways for the military community. The organization awarded LSUS gold status.

LSUS works with members of the active duty military, veterans, and their qualifying family members to access educational benefits available to them from their military branches, state and federal governments, and other entities.

The University has staff in the on-campus Veterans Resource Center and in other departments like Admissions that are specifically trained to assist current and former military members.

LSUS helps enroll members of the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and Space Force by assisting service members in navigating the Military Tuition Assistance landscape.

“LSUS is proud to be recognized once again as a Military Friendly and Military Spouse Friendly school,” said Evan Harris, director of the Veterans Resource Center. “We’ve got an amazing crew here made up of military veterans, spouses, and dependents who want nothing more than to see our students succeed.

“Whether it’s helping apply for the GI Bill or connecting someone to local and federal resources, we’re happy to help everyone from the military community.”

The ratings are determined through the evaluation of public data and proprietary data gathered through the annual Military Friendly survey process.

Military members, veterans and their qualifying family members have opportunities to pursue bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees as well as a host of professional credentials and other continuing education programs.

With the vast majority of LSUS graduate programs and a growing number of undergraduate degrees offering 100 percent online options, that flexibility allows military members and their spouses to start and continue their education no matter where they are stationed.

Most professional credentials are conducted online as well.

Through programs like Air Force Credentialing Opportunities Online (AFCOOL), Army Credentialing Assistance (ArmyCA), and the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship Program (MyCAA), LSUS Continuing Education helps service members and their spouses cover certification and credential costs in professions like information technology, healthcare, and professional development.

To explore a four-year degree, visit our military and veteran frequently-asked questions page.

To learn about programs that cover professional credentials and other continuing education, visit our continuing education page.

For more information on degree programs, contact the Veterans Resource Center ([email protected] or 318-797-4178).

For more information on continuing education programs, contact Tulin Melancon in the Continuing Education Department ([email protected] or 318-797-5254).