Tuesday, March 5, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Governor Landry Holds Signing Ceremony for Bills Passed During His Special Session on Crime

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Today, Governor Jeff Landry signed 11 bills that were sent to his desk by the Legislature during the Special Session on crime. This special session has been Governor Landry’s top priority since day one. The bills signed today are listed below.

SB 9: Preserving Prosecutions for Rape

HB 3: Expanding Access to Drug Courts

HB 6: Justice for Victims

HB 9: Probation and Parole Violations

HB 10: Truth in Sentencing

HB 11: Offender Rehabilitation

SB 1: Constitutional Carry

SB 2: Concealed Carry Permit Immunity

SB 7: DUI Penalties

HB 4: Post Conviction Reform

SB 5: Pardon and Parole Reform

“Today, we made good on our promise to deliver sweeping reforms to our criminal justice system. Reforms that put the interests of victims before the interests of criminals. Reforms that uplift and support our police officers. Reforms that deliver true justice to the victims of crime. Reforms that make our streets and communities safer for all. I am proud of the work we have accomplished, and I am thankful to the victims of crime, the legislature, and all those involved in this special session. This is just the beginning of our work for a safer Louisiana,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

You may also like

Three Men Cited for Illegal Duck Hunting in Claiborne Parish

Boil Advisory Rescinded for Consolidated Water System

Bossier City Spotlight: A Panther Sendoff, and New Firefighters

Commission for Women of Bossier City Hosts Inspiring Women Luncheon

03-06-2024 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Public’s Aid in Identifying Trespassers

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Veteran Deputy Honored for 19 Years of Service at Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Recent Articles

Three Men Cited for Illegal Duck Hunting in Claiborne Parish
Boil Advisory Rescinded for Consolidated Water System
Bossier City Spotlight: A Panther Sendoff, and New Firefighters

Featured

Veteran Deputy Honored for 19 Years of Service at Bossier Sheriff’s Office
Three Men Cited for Illegal Duck Hunting in Claiborne Parish
Boil Advisory Rescinded for Consolidated Water System
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign