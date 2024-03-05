Governor Landry Holds Signing Ceremony for Bills Passed During His Special Session on Crime

Today, Governor Jeff Landry signed 11 bills that were sent to his desk by the Legislature during the Special Session on crime. This special session has been Governor Landry’s top priority since day one. The bills signed today are listed below.

SB 9: Preserving Prosecutions for Rape

HB 3: Expanding Access to Drug Courts

HB 6: Justice for Victims

HB 9: Probation and Parole Violations

HB 10: Truth in Sentencing

HB 11: Offender Rehabilitation

SB 1: Constitutional Carry

SB 2: Concealed Carry Permit Immunity

SB 7: DUI Penalties

HB 4: Post Conviction Reform

SB 5: Pardon and Parole Reform

“Today, we made good on our promise to deliver sweeping reforms to our criminal justice system. Reforms that put the interests of victims before the interests of criminals. Reforms that uplift and support our police officers. Reforms that deliver true justice to the victims of crime. Reforms that make our streets and communities safer for all. I am proud of the work we have accomplished, and I am thankful to the victims of crime, the legislature, and all those involved in this special session. This is just the beginning of our work for a safer Louisiana,” said Governor Jeff Landry.