High school baseball: Benton comes up short against West Monroe

The Benton Tigers fell to West Monroe 5-2 Monday night in West Monroe.

Benton trailed 2-0 after the first inning then tied the game with runs in the top of the fourth and fifth. But West Monroe scored three in the bottom of the fifth.

West Monroe starter Drew Ferguson, the 2023 District 2-5A co-Pitcher of the Year, allowed three hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Benton starter Thomas Allen also turned in a solid performance. He scattered six hits, struck out four and walked one in five innings.

Hudson Brignac, Kade Bryant and Kannon Greer all had singles for the Tigers. Brignac and Malachi Zeigler had one RBI each.

Benton (17-8) resumes District 1-5A play Tuesday at Southwood at 6. West Monroe, last season’s non-select Division I runner-up, improved to 20-6 with its seventh straight victory.

Elsewhere, Bossier fell to Minden 15-0 in a District 1-4A game at Bossier’s field at Rusheon.