Tuesday, April 2, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

High school baseball: Benton comes up short against West Monroe

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

The Benton Tigers fell to West Monroe 5-2 Monday night in West Monroe.

Benton trailed 2-0 after the first inning then tied the game with runs in the top of the fourth and fifth. But West Monroe scored three in the bottom of the fifth.

West Monroe starter Drew Ferguson, the 2023 District 2-5A co-Pitcher of the Year, allowed three hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Benton starter Thomas Allen also turned in a solid performance. He scattered six hits, struck out four and walked one in five innings.

Hudson Brignac, Kade Bryant and Kannon Greer all had singles for the Tigers. Brignac and Malachi Zeigler had one RBI each.

Benton (17-8) resumes District 1-5A play Tuesday at Southwood at 6. West Monroe, last season’s non-select Division I runner-up, improved to 20-6 with its seventh straight victory.

Elsewhere, Bossier fell to Minden 15-0 in a District 1-4A game at Bossier’s field at Rusheon.

You may also like

High school softball: Tough Monday for parish teams

High school basketball: Bossier’s Javon Johnson named to LSWA’s Class 4A All-State second...

High school baseball: Parkway completes sweep of Haughton; Airline rallies in 7th for...

College baseball: Former Haughton star Rains’ homer helps NSU defeat McNeese, win SLC...

College baseball: Former Haughton star Stovall’s home run helps No. 1 Arkansas complete...

Women’s college basketball: Former Parkway star Williams, LSU headed to Elite Eight

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

High school baseball: Benton comes up short against West Monroe

Recent Articles

High school softball: Tough Monday for parish teams
GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF NORTH LOUISIANA RECOGNIZES SECOND CHANCE MONTH
High school basketball: Bossier’s Javon Johnson named to LSWA’s Class 4A All-State second team

Featured

High school baseball: Benton comes up short against West Monroe
High school softball: Tough Monday for parish teams
GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF NORTH LOUISIANA RECOGNIZES SECOND CHANCE MONTH
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign