Tuesday, April 2, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

High school softball: Tough Monday for parish teams

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

Three teams lost on a tough Monday for parish teams.

Airline dropped a 10-9 decision to Anacoco at Airline, Benton fell to defending select Division III champion Calvary Baptist 14-0 at Benton and Plain Dealing lost to Doyline 14-0 at Doyline.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings led 8-7 after six innings but the Lady Indians scored three in the top of the seventh.

Airline scored one runn in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t complete the rally.

Elena Heng went 2-for-3 and walked twice. Madalynn Shortridge went 2-for-4 and walked once.

Paige Marshall had two RBI. Tanesciya Thomas and Ryan Hutchinson bot doubled.

Anacoco’s Hanna Jackson hit two home runs.

Airline (17-11) hosts defending non-select Division II state champion North DeSoto Tuesday at 5:30. Anacoco improved to 16-9.

At Benton, Ashley Promes had a double, the Lady Tigers’ only hit. 

Calvary’s DJ Lynch went 4-for-4. The Lady Cavs improved to 28-1.

Benton (16-9) visits Stanley Thursday at 6.

At Doyline, Sanaa Lyles had Plain Dealing’s only hit.

Plain Dealing (11-7) hosts Mansfield Wednesday at 5:30.

You may also like

High school baseball: Benton comes up short against West Monroe

High school basketball: Bossier’s Javon Johnson named to LSWA’s Class 4A All-State second...

High school baseball: Parkway completes sweep of Haughton; Airline rallies in 7th for...

College baseball: Former Haughton star Rains’ homer helps NSU defeat McNeese, win SLC...

College baseball: Former Haughton star Stovall’s home run helps No. 1 Arkansas complete...

Women’s college basketball: Former Parkway star Williams, LSU headed to Elite Eight

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

High school baseball: Benton comes up short against West Monroe

Recent Articles

High school softball: Tough Monday for parish teams
GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF NORTH LOUISIANA RECOGNIZES SECOND CHANCE MONTH
High school basketball: Bossier’s Javon Johnson named to LSWA’s Class 4A All-State second team

Featured

High school baseball: Benton comes up short against West Monroe
High school softball: Tough Monday for parish teams
GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF NORTH LOUISIANA RECOGNIZES SECOND CHANCE MONTH
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign