High school softball: Tough Monday for parish teams

Three teams lost on a tough Monday for parish teams.

Airline dropped a 10-9 decision to Anacoco at Airline, Benton fell to defending select Division III champion Calvary Baptist 14-0 at Benton and Plain Dealing lost to Doyline 14-0 at Doyline.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings led 8-7 after six innings but the Lady Indians scored three in the top of the seventh.

Airline scored one runn in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t complete the rally.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

Elena Heng went 2-for-3 and walked twice. Madalynn Shortridge went 2-for-4 and walked once.

Paige Marshall had two RBI. Tanesciya Thomas and Ryan Hutchinson bot doubled.

Anacoco’s Hanna Jackson hit two home runs.

Airline (17-11) hosts defending non-select Division II state champion North DeSoto Tuesday at 5:30. Anacoco improved to 16-9.

At Benton, Ashley Promes had a double, the Lady Tigers’ only hit.

Calvary’s DJ Lynch went 4-for-4. The Lady Cavs improved to 28-1.

Benton (16-9) visits Stanley Thursday at 6.

At Doyline, Sanaa Lyles had Plain Dealing’s only hit.

Plain Dealing (11-7) hosts Mansfield Wednesday at 5:30.