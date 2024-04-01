High school softball: Tough Monday for parish teams

Three teams lost on a tough Monday for parish teams.
Airline dropped a 10-9 decision to Anacoco at Airline, Benton fell to defending select Division III champion Calvary Baptist 14-0 at Benton and Plain Dealing lost to Doyline 14-0 at Doyline.
At Airline, the Lady Vikings led 8-7 after six innings but the Lady Indians scored three in the top of the seventh.
Airline scored one runn in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t complete the rally.
Elena Heng went 2-for-3 and walked twice. Madalynn Shortridge went 2-for-4 and walked once.
Paige Marshall had two RBI. Tanesciya Thomas and Ryan Hutchinson bot doubled.
Anacoco’s Hanna Jackson hit two home runs.
Airline (17-11) hosts defending non-select Division II state champion North DeSoto Tuesday at 5:30. Anacoco improved to 16-9.
At Benton, Ashley Promes had a double, the Lady Tigers’ only hit.
Calvary’s DJ Lynch went 4-for-4. The Lady Cavs improved to 28-1.
Benton (16-9) visits Stanley Thursday at 6.
At Doyline, Sanaa Lyles had Plain Dealing’s only hit.
Plain Dealing (11-7) hosts Mansfield Wednesday at 5:30.