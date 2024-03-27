High school baseball: Benton, Parkway, Airline win as 1-5A race tightens

The District 1-5A race tightened Tuesday.

Parkway defeated Captain Shreve 5-0 at Shreve, earning a split of their series. Benton completed a two-game sweep of Byrd 5-2 at Benton.

Airline defeated Southwood 25-0 at Southwood to sweep their series.

Natchitoches Central got past Haughton 5-2 at Haughton to sweep their series.

Parkway (14-6, 4-2), Captain Shreve (14-7, 4-2), Byrd (9-13, 4-2) and Natchitoches Central (15-3, 4-2) are tied for first. Benton (16-6, 3-3) and Airline (9-10, 3-3) are one game back. Haughton (13-8, 2-4) is two games back.

At Captain Shreve, Sean Waits pitched a four-hitter with four strikeouts and three walks.

Cole Snell went 4-for-5. Waits went 2-for-4. Kamron Blackshire had one hit, one walk and one RBI. He was twice hit by pitches. Abel Thetford drew three walks. Trent Howard drew two walks and had an RBI.

Parkway and Haughton are scheduled to open a two-game series Thursday at Haughton at 6.

At Benton, the Tigers scored all five runs in the bottom of the third.

Byrd scored single runs in the fourth and fifth.

Thomas Allen pitched a complete game. He allowed seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Bryson Pierce went 2-for-4 with a triple. Jackson Jones had a double and two RBI. Griffin Sibley had a double.

Benton is scheduled to play a makeup game at Ashdown, Ark., Wednesday at 5.

The Tigers are scheduled to start at two-game series against Airline Thursday at 6 at home.

At Southwood, Airline took advantage of 18 walks, six hits, four hit-by-pitches and several errors in the five-inning game.

Ayden Hawn had a triple and three RBI. Austin Smith had three RBI. Bo Carter, Drew Robinson, Kent Lolley and Avery Dollar all had two.

Jack Henry Smith pitched two innings for the win. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out four.

Crew Chandler and Drew Robinson pitched one inning each. The didn’t allow a walk or hit and struck out three each.

At Haughton, the Bucs were down by three with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh. Braden Adams smacked a long fly ball toward deep right field. But Dillon Braxton made a game-saving catch at the base of the wall.

Natchitoches Central’s Adam Guillet went 3-for-4 with a double.