High school softball: Parkway edges Haughton in 9 innings; Benton, Plain Dealing win

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Plain Dealing Lady Lions won district games Tuesday.

In District 1-5A, Parkway edged Haughton 14-11 in nine innings at Haughton and Benton defeated Southwood 19-0 in three innings at Benton.

In another 1-5A game, Airline dropped a tough 3-2 decision to champion Natchitoches Central at Airline.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing downed Ringgold 17-9 at Plain Dealing.

At Haughton, Parkway scored five runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-3 lead.

The Lady Bucs rallied with three in the bottom of the sixth to get within two. The Lady Panthers answered with three in the top of the seventh for an 11-6 lead.

But Haughton scored five in the bottom of the inning to tie it.

After a scoreless eighth, Parkway put three on the board in the ninth.

Ceniya Thompkins walked with one out. Chloe Larry was intentionally walked. Dakota Howard and Madison Menard walked and Parkway led 11-10.

Haley Thornton’s single scored Larry and Howard.

Thornton came up big in the circle in the bottom of the inning.

Charlee Prothro led off with a double and an error put runners at first and second. Courtesy runner Kaylie Brazzel advanced to third on a fly out.

But Thornton ended the game with back-to-back strikeouts.

Larry went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI. Thompkins went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Thornton had two hits and two RBI. Allanah Wilson had two hits, including a solo home run. Zoey Horn had two hits, including a home run. Howard had a double and two RBI.

Haughton’s Ella Vickers went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI.

Kylie Small went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Clara Shaffer had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Kylie Goss had two hits.

Laney Dobrow hit a solo home run. Brianna Benecke had a triple. Layla Williams had a double and drew two walks.

Parkway (8-13, 5-1) is scheduled to host Logansport Thursday at 6.

Haughton dropped to 13-12 overall and finished district play 4-3.

At Airline, the game was tied at 1 after five innings. Natchitoches Central scored two in the top of the sixth. The Lady Vikings scored one in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Lindsey Marcinkus had a two-out, RBI-double with two outs in the seventh. The Lady Vikings left runners stranded at first and second. Madalynn Shortridge had a single in the inning.

Six Lady Vikings combined for seven hits. Paige Marshall also doubled. Kemora Guidry had an RBI.

Aleena Duran went the distance. She allowed allowed just five hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Natchitoches Central’s Sydney Terrell struck out eight and walked five. Maggie Massia went 3-for-3.

The Lady Chiefs improved to 15-11 with their fifth straight win. The completed a perfect 7-0 run in 1-5A.

Airline, which had a six-game winning streak snapped, dropped to 16-9 and 3-3.

At Benton, Lainey Lafitte went 3-for-3 with a home run, triple and five RBI.

Christina Gegg went 2-for-2 with a double. Olivia Livers had an RBI-double.

Emersyn Disotell went 2-for-2. Dylan Defee had a triple.

Ava Defee pitched a perfect three innings. She threw just 29 pitches and struck out four.

Benton improved to 14-8 and improved to 4-2 in district.

At Plain Dealing, Mckenna Fisk went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Zoe Johnson also went 2-for-2.

Katie Green, Hannah Wafer and Neveah Fisk had two RBI each. The Lady Lions took advantage of 21 walks.

Green struck out 12 in six innings.

Plain Dealing improved to 7-6 overall and 2-2 in District 1-1A.