High school baseball: Parkway, Airline get non-district victories

The Parkway Panthers and Airline Vikings picked up non-district victories Friday.

Parkway defeated Glenbrook 8-2 at Parkway. Airline downed Grace Christian 6-1 in Alexandria.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing fell to Woodlawn 10-9 at Woodlawn.

At Parkway, Abel Thetford had a home run, double and four RBI. Kamron Blackshire went 2-for-2 with a double. Trent Howard went 2-for-3.

Parkway starter Gabe Armond allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked three in 5 2/3 innings.

Parkway (19-6) hosts Byrd in the first of a District 1-5A series Saturday at Parkway at 1 p.m. Glenbrook dropped to 12-10.

At Grace Christian, Jack Henry Smith went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Crew Chandler hit a two-run home run.

Airline starter Drew Robinson allowed three hits, struck out three and walked three in five innings. Silas Endris didn’t allow a hit or a walk in the final two innings. He struck out two.

Airline (11-13) hosts Natchitoches Central in the first of a two-game District 1-5A series Saturday at 1.

At Woodlawn, Tyrese Kimble went 2-for-3 with a double. Jerry Harris went 2-for-4. Whitney Kirby had two RBI. B Bailey drew three walks.

Plain Dealing visits Ringgold Saturday at 1.