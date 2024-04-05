High school softball: Haughton, Plain Dealing post victories

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Plain Dealing Lady Lions were winners Friday.

Haughton edged defending non-select Division V state champion Converse 3-2 in nine innings at Haughton. Plain Dealing swept a doubleheader against Green Oaks 15-0 and 18-0 at Plain Dealing.

Elsewhere, Parkway fell to Zwolle 11-7 at home, and Benton lost to Tioga 16-2 in the Buckeye tournament.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Converse tied it with a run in the top of the seventh.

Brianna Benecke led off the bottom of the ninth with a double and scored on a one-out single by Laney Dobrow.

Clara Shaffer went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Kayleigh Goss had a double.

Starter Charlee Prothro went seven innings. She allowed five hits, struck out four and walked none. Dixie Williams pitched the final two innings.

Haughton (16-13) is scheduled to close the regular season Monday against Quitman at home at 6. According to GeauxPreps.com, the Lady Bucs are No. 24 in the non-select Division I power rankings. The top 26 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.

Official pairings will be announced by the LHSAA Wednesday.

Converse dropped to 14-7.

At Parkway, Ceniya Thompkins went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Madison Menard went 2-for-4 with a double. Zoey Horn had a double and two RBI. Hayleah Thornton had a double.

Parkway (8-18) hosts Calvin Monday at 6.

At Plain Dealing, Lani Lambka had three hits in the first game. Sophie Green, Katie Green, Sanaa Lyles, Hannah Wafer, Nevaeh Fisk, Mckenna Fisk and Zakira Lewis all had two.

Katie Green hit a home run. Sophie Green had a triple. Wafer had two doubles. Mckenna Fisk had one double.

Sophie Green allowed three hits and struck out five in three innings.

Katie Green had three hits in the second game. Sophie Green and Lyles had two each. Lambka got the win.

Plain Dealing (15-7) is No. 15 in the non-select Division IV power rankings.

Benton’s Emersyn Disotell hit a home run against Tioga. Emma Holmes had an RBI.

Benton (16-12) is No. 22 in the non-select Division I power rankings.