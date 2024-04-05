High school track and field: Parish athletes fare well in West Monroe, Huntington meets

With no meet in the parish this week, athletes from Benton, Parkway and Airline competed in meets in West Monroe and Shreveport Thursday.

Benton athletes competed in the Coach Jack Williams Relays hosted by West Monroe. Airline and Parkway athletes competed in the Raider Relays at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Coach Jack Williams Relays

Jeffery King went over 200 feet in the javelin for the second time this season with a throw of 206-3. Runner-up Jaxon Tilley of West Monroe also had an impressive throw of 200-6.

Miller Malley and Quitman’s Bryan Lay dueled in the pole vault for the second time this season. Lay, the reigning Class B state champion, won with a vault of 14 feet, 6 inches. Malley was second with a 14-0.

Dominic Helverson finished second in the 3,200 in 10:13.75. West Monroe’s Landon Spears won in 9:53.88.

Marc Perry was third in the triple jump with a 43-7. Tioga’s Javorian Norris won with a 46-2.

Benton finished third in the 4X800 relay in 8:44.03. Ruston won in 8:27.51.

Three Benton athletes won events in the girls division.

Addyson Hulett took the 400 in 57.77, which would’ve been good enough for a fourth-place finish in last season’s Class 5A meet. West Monroe’s Charlotte Switzer was a distant second in 1:02.68.

Hulett also finished 3rd in the 200 and pole vault. She ran a 26.25 in the 200. Ruston’s T’Avion Clark won in 25.61. Hulett cleared 8-0 in the pole vault. Neville’s Gabby Sumrall won with a 10-0.

Kyla Daux won the 300 hurdles in 49.29. Ruston’s Alayasia Taylor-Bragg finished second in 50:41.

Sadie Hamby won the discus with a 108-10. Ruston’s Journi Douglas was second with a 106-0.

Hamby finished second in the javelin with a 118-1 and the shot put with a 33-0. Sterlington’s Ana Robinson won the javelin with a 132-11 and the shot put with a 33-3.

Tameara Player was third in the shot put with a 32-1.

Avery Ryan finished second in the triple jump with a 32-10. Tioga’s Kennedy Johnson won with a 34-3.

Benton took second in the 4X400 relay in 4:23.08 and third in the 4X800 in 10:50.00. West Ouachita won the former in 4:09.84 and Ruston won the latter in 10:04.94.

Raider Relays

Airline’s Zion Smith and Parkway’s Devon Oliver won events in the boys division.

Smith took the 110 hurdles in 14.94 and Oliver won the discus with a 159-5.

North DeSoto’s Dale Howard was second in the 110 in 15.63. Smith also finished third in the 300 hurdles in 40.90. Mansfield’s Ian White won in 39.94.

Byrd’s Primes Brock was second in the discus with a 140-0. Primes won the shot put with a 46-5. Oliver was second with a 45-2.

Parkway’s Jason Nall placed second in the javelin with a 153-0.25. Huntington’s Quan’Travious Bradford won with a 153-3.5.

Parkway’s Machai Harris was third in the long jump with a 21-1. Evangel Christian’s Roy Morris won with a 22-3.5.

Parkway’s Carmaro Mayo took third in the triple jump with a 42-2. North DeSoto’s Javonte Taylor won with a 45-4.5.

Parkway’s Zaniyah Carter and Makenzie Marshall won field events in the girls division.

Carter took the shot put with a 34-7. Her teammate Jayla James was second with s 33-8.

Carter finished third in the discus with an 89-10. North DeSoto’s Yazmin Ferguson won with a 92-6.

Marshall won the long jump with a 16-9.5. Mansfield’s Zakhia Austin was second with a 16-5.

Parkway’s Lamarya Dorn was second in the javelin with a 95-5. North DeSoto’s Mikayla Mondello won with s 122-1,

Parkway’s Caitlynn Johnson was second in the high jump with a 4-10. Captain Shreve’s Leah Bryant won with a 5-0.