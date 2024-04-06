High school softball: Airline gets win in tournament

Airline split games in the Holy Savior Menard tournament Saturday.

The Lady Vikings defeated Ouachita Christian 14-1 in five innings and lost to the host team 5-1.

Benton dropped two games in the Buckeye tournament, falling to Jena 2-1 and Caldwell Parish 11-0 in five innings.

Airline’s Paige Marshall went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI against Ouachita Christian.

Aubrey Jeane went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI. Madalynn Shortridge went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Ryan Hutchinson went 2-for-4.

Lindsey Marcinkus had a home run and three RBI. Elena Heng had a double and three RBI. Kemora Guidry had a double.

Aleena Duran and Emily Rachal combined on a no-hitter. Duran struck out eight and walked four in four innings. Rachal struck out one and walked none in one inning.

Holy Savior Menard broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth

Guidry went 2-for-3 and Heng had a double. Rachal struck out 12 in 6 2/3 innings.

Airline (18-14) is scheduled to close the regular season against Ouachita Christian Monday at home at 5.

Official playoff pairings will be announced by the LHSAA Wednesday. The Lady Vikings will likely host a first-round game.

Jena broke a 1-1 tie against Benton with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Benton’s Ashley Promes hit a home run in the top of the second. Lainey Lafitte went 2-for-2 against Caldwell Parish.

Benton (16-14) is scheduled to host Northwood Monday at 5 and close the regular season at North DeSoto Tuesday at 5:30.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Benton is No. 23 in the non-select Division I power rankings. The top 26 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.