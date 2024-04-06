High school baseball: Parkway, Benton, Airline win

The Parkway Panthers, Benton Tigers and Airline Vikings opened District 1-5A series with victories Saturday afternoon.

Parkway defeated Byrd 8-1 at Ronnie Coker Field, Benton downed Haughton 8-0 at Haughton and Airline topped Natchitoches Central 4-2 at Airline.

Captain Shreve is scheduled to play its two-game series against Southwood Monday and Tuesday.

Parkway (20-6, 9-2) and Captain Shreve (21-7, 8-2) remain tied for first in the loss column. Benton (21-9, 7-4) is third followed by Natchitoches Central (19-7, 6-5), Airline (12-13, 5-6), Haughton (15-10, 4-7) and Byrd (9-18, 4-7).

At Parkway, Colton Smith pitched a no-hitter. He struck out 10 and walked one. Smith faced four batters over the minimum. Per Parkway stats, the Panthers made two errors and Smith hit one batter with a pitch.

Sean Waits smacked two home runs and had four RBI. Trent Howard went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Cole Snell had two hits, including a double.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series Tuesday at Byrd’s LSUS field at 6.

At Haughton, Thomas Allen pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Malachi Zeigler went 3-for-4. Hudson Brignac went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Kade Bryant and Case Jorden both went 2-for-3. Bryson Pierce had two hits and three RBI.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series at Benton Tuesday at 6.

At Airline, Evan Wendrock pitched a complete game. He scattered seven hits, struck out one and walked two.

Airline got all four of its hits and scored all four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Jack Horton led off with a single and Wendrock reached on a bunt. Horton stole third and Wendrock stole second.

Leo Heng brought home Horton with a single. Heng moved to second. Micah Johnson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Bo Carter cleared them with a three-run double.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series Tuesday in Natchitoches at 6.

Elsewhere Saturday, Plain Dealing defeated Ringgold 15-10 in a District 1-1A game at Ringgold.

The Lions broke a 10-10 tie with five runs in the top of the seventh.

Dayton Blake went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Tyrese Kimble went 3-for-5 with a triple.

Cade Demoss went 2-for-4. Jamarion Baker had two hits and two RBI.

Starter Whitney Kirby had nine strikeouts in six innings. Kimble pitched the final inning.

Plain Dealing (4-16) is scheduled to visit Lincoln Prep Tuesday at 5:30.