High school bowling: Airline No. 3 seed in Division I boys playoffs

Airline is the No. 3 seed in the Division I boys bowling playoffs.

The Vikings (11-1) face No. 14 St. Amant (9-3) Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the 16-team tournament in Harahan.

Parkway (10-2), the No. 13 seed, plays No. 4 Alexandria (12-0) at the same time.

Captain Shreve (11-1) is the No. 1 seed. The four semifinalists will be decided Tuesday. The semifinals and finals are April 4 at Premier Lanes in Gonzalez.

Airline is the No. 13 seed in the girls division. The Vikings (9-3) face No. 4 Archbishop Chapelle Wednesday at noon in Kenner. The semifinals and finals are April 3 in Gonzalez.

The state singles tournaments are April 5 at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.

Benton’s Jack Perrett had the top average among boys in the regular season at 222. Airline’s Price Metzger (202) and Parkway’s Robert Elwell (189) were also among the 81 bowlers who qualified for the boys tournament.