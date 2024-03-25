Monday, March 25, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

Bossier Parish team wins High School Bassmaster Classic

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

Bassmaster Press Release; featured photo by Grant Mosley, Bassmaster

Carsen Adcock and Jase White, representing the Bossier Parish High School bass team, won the Strike King Bassmaster High School Classic Saturday on Keystone Lake in Sand Springs, Okla.

White is a 2023 graduate of Haughton. He attends Drury University in Springfield, Mo. Adcock is a junior at Haughton and a member of the school’s baseball team.

They caught a limit of five largemouth bass Saturday that weighed 19 pounds, 12 ounces.

Trey Blackmon III and Carson Falk of Florida’s Capital City Bass Hunters finished second with a limit weighing 16-15. They weighed first on Saturday and held the lead until Adcock and White bumped them from the top spot.

The weigh-in was held before thousands of fans at Tulsa’s BOK Center befote Day 2 of the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Jockey Outdoors.

Competitors qualified for the High School Classic by placing first or second in one of four Strike King Bassmaster High School tournaments last year or by winning the 2023 Bassmaster High School Series or Bassmaster Junior Series championship tournaments.

Adcock and White won a regular-season event on the Red River in northeast Louisiana last May.

You may also like

Middle school softball: Benton finishes third in state tournament in Monroe

College baseball: Three former parish prep stars help NSU defeat SLU

Women’s college basketball: William scores 16 as LSU rallies past MTSU to advance...

Photo gallery: Airline vs. Southwood baseball

High school baseball: Benton, Airline post 1-5A victories

High school softball: Haughton gets tournament win

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

High school bowling: Airline No. 3 seed in Division I boys playoffs

Recent Articles

Bossier Parish team wins High School Bassmaster Classic
Middle school softball: Benton finishes third in state tournament in Monroe
BPCC, CIC, LA Tech collaborate to make Airmen curriculum a model for entire DoD

Featured

High school bowling: Airline No. 3 seed in Division I boys playoffs
Bossier Parish team wins High School Bassmaster Classic
Middle school softball: Benton finishes third in state tournament in Monroe
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign