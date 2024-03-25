Bossier Parish team wins High School Bassmaster Classic

Bassmaster Press Release; featured photo by Grant Mosley, Bassmaster

Carsen Adcock and Jase White, representing the Bossier Parish High School bass team, won the Strike King Bassmaster High School Classic Saturday on Keystone Lake in Sand Springs, Okla.

White is a 2023 graduate of Haughton. He attends Drury University in Springfield, Mo. Adcock is a junior at Haughton and a member of the school’s baseball team.

They caught a limit of five largemouth bass Saturday that weighed 19 pounds, 12 ounces.

Trey Blackmon III and Carson Falk of Florida’s Capital City Bass Hunters finished second with a limit weighing 16-15. They weighed first on Saturday and held the lead until Adcock and White bumped them from the top spot.

The weigh-in was held before thousands of fans at Tulsa’s BOK Center befote Day 2 of the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Jockey Outdoors.

Competitors qualified for the High School Classic by placing first or second in one of four Strike King Bassmaster High School tournaments last year or by winning the 2023 Bassmaster High School Series or Bassmaster Junior Series championship tournaments.

Adcock and White won a regular-season event on the Red River in northeast Louisiana last May.