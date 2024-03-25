Monday, March 25, 2024

Middle school softball: Benton finishes third in state tournament in Monroe

by Russell Hedges
by Russell Hedges

Benton finished third in the Middle School state tournament last weekend in Monroe.

The Lady Tigers went 3-1 with wins over Ruston, J.B. Martin of Kenner and Calhoun. They lost in the semifinals in a rematch with Martin.

Coach Wade Brooks said Bayleigh Moniz had a stellar weekend of pitching.

“Callie Turner also had a solid weekend at catcher and had a timely exciting hit against JB Martin,” he said.

Karlea Tasby hit a home run. 

“Tessa Lucas was solid at pitching, third and hit the ball well,” Brooks said. “Makaylyn Lawrence had an exciting diving catch in center field. Briar Rhodes, Jules Phillips and Remi Stephenson turned in great performances.”

Sterlington Middle won the title.

