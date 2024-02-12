Monday, February 12, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

High school boys soccer: Bossier faces familiar foe in Division III quarterfinals

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

The Bossier Bearkats are facing a familiar foe Monday in the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs.

Bossier (17-4-1), the No. 4 seed, hosts No. 12 Belaire (11-7-5) at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The Bearkats and Bengals also faced off in last year’s quarterfinals with Bossier winning 5-1.

Bossier is in the quarterfinals for the fifth year in a row.

The Bearkats are looking to advance to the semifinals for the third year in a row. Last year, they reached the championship match.

Bossier defeated No. 29 Port Allen 8-0 in the first round then rallied past No. 13 Sterlington 3-2 in overtime in the second.

Belaire defeated No. 21 South Beauregard in the first round then upset No. 5 St. Louis Catholic 4-3 in overtime in the second.

Belaire is a member of District 5. The Bengals went 3-1 in district, finishing second to University Lab. University, the No. 3 seed, is also in the quarterfinals.

Belaire lost to University 6-4 on Jan. 3.

Belaire’s match against St. Louis went into overtime tied at 2. The Bengals scored goals in each 10-minute period then held off the Saints.

Antonio Rodriguez’s goal in the 36th minute of the second half tied Bossier’s match against Sterlington at 2. Oscar Alvarega scored the go-ahead goal four minutes into the first 10-minute extra period.

You may also like

Men’s college basketball: Bulldogs fall in final seconds to Flames

Women’s college basketball: Lady Techsters fall to Liberty

Photo gallery: Parkway vs. Haughton boys

High school boys basketball: Bossier knocks off Huntington; Parkway edges Haughton

High school girls basketball: Parkway completes 14-0 run through 1-5A; Airline closes regular...

Photo gallery: Parkway vs. Haughton girls

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

High school boys soccer: Bossier faces familiar foe in Division III quarterfinals

Recent Articles

Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week Begins Today!
Men’s college basketball: Bulldogs fall in final seconds to Flames
Women’s college basketball: Lady Techsters fall to Liberty

Featured

High school boys soccer: Bossier faces familiar foe in Division III quarterfinals
Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week Begins Today!
Men’s college basketball: Bulldogs fall in final seconds to Flames
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign