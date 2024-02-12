High school boys soccer: Bossier faces familiar foe in Division III quarterfinals

The Bossier Bearkats are facing a familiar foe Monday in the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs.

Bossier (17-4-1), the No. 4 seed, hosts No. 12 Belaire (11-7-5) at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The Bearkats and Bengals also faced off in last year’s quarterfinals with Bossier winning 5-1.

Bossier is in the quarterfinals for the fifth year in a row.

The Bearkats are looking to advance to the semifinals for the third year in a row. Last year, they reached the championship match.

Bossier defeated No. 29 Port Allen 8-0 in the first round then rallied past No. 13 Sterlington 3-2 in overtime in the second.

Belaire defeated No. 21 South Beauregard in the first round then upset No. 5 St. Louis Catholic 4-3 in overtime in the second.

Belaire is a member of District 5. The Bengals went 3-1 in district, finishing second to University Lab. University, the No. 3 seed, is also in the quarterfinals.

Belaire lost to University 6-4 on Jan. 3.

Belaire’s match against St. Louis went into overtime tied at 2. The Bengals scored goals in each 10-minute period then held off the Saints.

Antonio Rodriguez’s goal in the 36th minute of the second half tied Bossier’s match against Sterlington at 2. Oscar Alvarega scored the go-ahead goal four minutes into the first 10-minute extra period.