High school girls basketball: Parkway closes in on another 1-5A title; Benton rolls past Southwood

The Parkway Lady Panthers moved a step closer to another District 1-5A championship with a 78-12 victory over Byrd Tuesday night at Byrd.

The Lady Panthers improved to 23-6 overall and 11-0 in district.

In other 1-5A games, Haughton fell to Natchitoches Central 72-47 in Natchitoches, Benton routed Southwood 71-50 at Southwood and Airline lost to Captain Shreve 59-55 at Shreve.

Parkway now leads Haughton (25-5, 9-2) by two games with three to play. The Lady Panthers can clinch at least a share of the title with a victory at Airline Friday.

At Byrd, Chloe Larry and Dakota Howard led Parkway with 19 points each. Savannah Wilson and Khia Thomas had 11 each.

At Natchitoches Central, Haughton got into an early hole then rallied to within five at the half.

But the Lady Chiefs (19-9, 8-3) outscored the Lady Bucs 45-25 in the second half.

Skylar Branch led Haughton with 25 points, including three 3-pointers.

Ma’Kayla Gallien sank six 3-pointers and led Natchitoches Central with 25. Morgan LaCour added 17 and Akeelah Wade 14.

At Southwood, freshman Bella Wiese hit five 3-pointers and led Benton (16-13, 5-5) with 19 points.

Mikayla Sanchez and Chloe Bailey scored 15 each. Reily Washington added 11 and Taylor Brown 10.

Bailey scored 13 in the first half and Wiese had 11. The Lady Tigers led 35-24 after two quarters.

Sanchez scored 10 and Wiese eight in a 25-10 third-quarter run.

At Captain Shreve, Airline dropped to 16-12 overall and 4-7 with the loss.

In a District 1-1A game Monday, Plain Dealing defeated Glenbrook 40-39 at Glenbrook.

Brianna Newton hit a free throw with 9 seconds left for the winning margin.

Plain Dealing improved to 9-16 overall and 4-1 in district.

The Lady Lions have a makeup game at Ringgold Wednesday. They will be the No. 2 seed in the district tournament with a bye until Friday.