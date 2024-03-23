High school softball: Haughton gets tournament win

The Haughton Lady Bucs split games in the Quitman tournament Saturday, defeating Ouachita Parish 16-14 and falling to Caldwell Parish 15-0.

Haughton took a 3-1 lead against Ouachita Parish with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Lady Lions then scored 10 in the top of the fifth. The Lady Bucs cut the lead to 11-7 with four in the bottom of the inning.

Ouachita Parish added one in the top of the sixth for a 12-7 lead. Haughton cut the deficit to three with two in the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Lions scored two in the top of the seventh for a 14-9 lead. But the Lady Bucs prevailed with six runs in the bottom of the inning.

Laney Dobrow went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI. Clara Shaffer went 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Ella Vickers went 2-for-3 with a double. Kayleigh Goss had two hits, including a double.

Brianna Benecke had two hits and three RBI. Kylie Small had a double and two RBI. Dixie Williams had a double.

Goss went 2-for-2 with a triple in the four-inning game against Caldwell Parish. Williams had a double.

Haughton (13-11) is scheduled to visit Ouachita Christian Monday at 4.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to defending select Division III state champion Calvary Baptist 14-0 and St. Mary’s 12-2 in the Calvary tournament.

Dylan Defee had a double in the four-inning game against Calvary. Ashley Promes also had a hit. Calvary improved to 23-1.

Benton (13-8) is scheduled to visit West Ouachita Monday at 5:30.