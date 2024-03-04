Monday, March 4, 2024

Sports

High school softball: Parkway downs Calvin; District 1-5A play starts Tuesday

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

Dakota Howard helped the Parkway Lady Panthers win a state championship in basketball Saturday night.

Monday, she went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Parkway’s 12-5 victory over Calvin.

Pitcher Macee Thompson also hit a home run and drew two walks.

Madison Menard had a hit and RBI. Mickayla West and Haley Thornton also had hits.

Chloe Larry, the Outstanding Player in the state championship game, had an RBI. Larry was the All-Parish and All-District 1-5A MVP in 2022. She sat out last season to focus on her college recruitment in basketball.

Thompson scattered six hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and three walks.

Thornton struck out four and walked nine in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Parkway (3-9) opens District 1-5A play Tuesday at home against Byrd at 6 p.m.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Stanley 13-6 at Haughton, and Plain Dealing lost to Glenbrook 14-0 in a District 1-1A opener in Minden.

At Haughton, Dixie Williams went 2-for-2 with a home run, double and two RBI. Laney Dobrow had two RBI.

Haughton (5-6) opens District 1-5A play at Airline Tuesday at 5:30.

In another 1-5A opener, Benton visits defending champion Natchitoches Central at 5:30.

