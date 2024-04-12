High school track and field: Airline sweeps titles in Haughton meet

Airline swept the team titles in the Haughton Buccaneer Relays Thursday.

Airline scored 118 points in the boys division. Parkway was second with 109 and Haughton third with 81.

Airline scored 129 points in the girls division. Parkway finished second with 102. North DeSoto was third with 97 and Benton fourth with 60.

The shot put and discus events weren’t held in both divisions because of poor field conditions caused by this week’s heavy rain.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

The meet was the last one of the regular season. The District 1-5A and 1-4A meets are next Thursday at Benton and North DeSoto, respectively.

BOYS

Airline’s Jeremiah Boudreaux swept the hurdles. He won the 110 meters in 14.11 seconds and the 300 in 39.10.

Boudreaux finished .57 ahead of Haughton’s Tyler Stewart in the 110 and 2.08 ahead of teammate Zion Smith in the 300.

He also took second in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. North DeSoto’s Javonte Taylor won with a 6-4.

Parkway athletes finished 1-2 in the 800 and 1,600.

Ben Ruliffson took the 800 in 2:04.84. Jesus Cordova was second in 2:05.00.

Noah Lafitte won the 1,600 in 4:52.02. Daniel Jungina was second in 4:58.09.

Parkway’s Will Achee won the 400 in 50.75. He finished just .04 ahead of North DeSoto’s Dylan Compton.

Haughton’s John Hudson Brown was second in the 100. He ran an 11.05. Haynesville’s Alonzo Jackson won in 10.84. Airline’s Aiden Baker was second in the 200 in 23.08. North DeSoto’s Braylen Delton won in 22.54.

Parkway’s Andrew Kent was second in the 3,200 in 10:09.08. West Monroe’s Landon Spears won in 9:47.55.

Benton’s Jeffery King took the javelin with a throw of 172-0. Haughton’s Landon Gaby was second with a 146-7.

Benton’s Miller Malley won the pole vault with a 14-0. Haughton’s Brett Mcglasson was second with a 12-6.

Haughton’s Amryon Lars captured the long jump with a 22-1. Airline’s Smith was second with a 21-8.

Airline’s Kenny Darby won the triple jump with a 44-1. North DeSoto’s Taylor was second with a 43-1.

Parkway won the 4X100 relay in 43.30, the 4X400 in 3:24.76 and the 4X800 in 8:02.19.

Haughton was a very close second in the 4X100 in 43.35.

Airline was second in the 4X200 in 1:31.94 and 4X400 in 3:25.98. Haynesville won the 4X200 in 1:30.63.

GIRLS

Airline’s Ke’Zyriah Sykes was a triple winner.

She won the 100 meters in 12.20, the 200 in 26.03 and the 100 hurdles in 14.84.

Sykes finished .24 ahead of North DeSoto’s Taylor Clark in the 100. The 200 was close. Benton’s Addyson Hulett was just .07 slower in second.

Sykes cruised to victory in the hurdles, finishing 2.30 ahead of teammate Janiyah Boudreaux.

Bossier’s Orianna Edwards won the 400 in 1.06.94. Runner-up Natalia Brown of Parkway finished just .04 behind.

Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson won the 800 in 2:29.91. She finished .68 ahead of North DeSoto’s Macaylah Tingle.

Airline’s Elena Heng took the 1,600 in 6:05.41. Benton’s Eryn Flowers was second in 6:06.09.

Parkway’s Lauren Taylor and Angel Espinoza finished 1-2 in the 3,200 in 13:14.16 and 14:29.71, respectively.

Airline’s Shelby Ledet took the high jump with a 5-6. Minden’s Brooklyn Jefferson was second with a 5-2.

Parkway’s Makenzie Marshall won the long jump with a 17-2 1/2. Airline’s Rikiyah Taylor was second with a 15-5 1/2.

Airline’s Boudreaux was a close second in the long jump with a 33-7. North Webster’s Kylee Sanders won with a 33-10.

Parkway’s Chloe Larry captured the javelin with a 123-3. North DeSoto’s Mikayla Mondello was second with a 114-5.

Benton’s Hulett won the pole vault with a 9-6. North DeSoto’s Molly Wiley was second with a 9-3.

Airline won the 4X100 relay in 48.86 and the 4X200 in 1:46.63. The Lady Vikings finished 1.29 ahead of North DeSoto in the 4X100 and .17 ahead of North Webster in the 4X200.

Benton took the 4X400 in 4:12.03. Airline was second in 4:21.46.

Parkway won the 4X800 in 10:34.21. Benton was second in 10:49.52.