High school track and field: Plain Dealing’s Newton a double winner in 1-1A girls meet; Reddix shines in boys meet

Plain Dealing’s Brianna Newton was a double winner in the District 1-1A girls meet Wednesday at Plain Dealing.

Newton won the shot put with a toss of 36 feet, 7.5 inches and the discus with a 108-5.

Newton was the runner-up in the shot put and discus in the Class 1A meet last year.

Her distance in the shot put Wednesday would have been good enough to win in the state meet last year. Her distance in the discus was 3 inches longer than her best throw in the state meet last year.

Newton won the district title in the discus by 17 feet, 1 inch over runner-up Arieanna Penegar of Haynesville. Homer’s Jocelyn Young was second in the shot put with a 29-9.25.

Plain Dealing senior Aaron Reddix had an outstanding meet.

He finished runner-up in the 100 meters in 11.15, the 200 in 22.68 and the 400 in 51.43.

Haynesville’s Alonzo Jackson won the 100 in 10.95 and 200 in 22.18. His teammate DeMondra Martin won the 400 in 50.98.

The top four individuals and relay teams in each event qualified for the Region I-1A meet Monday at Ouachita Christian.

Plain Dealing freshman Jakayla Douglas finished second in the girls high jump with a 4-8. Haynesville’s Kahlia Washington won with a 4-10.

Gage Aguilar qualified for the regional with fourth-place finishes in the boys shot put and discus.

Allanah Cooper qualified with a fourth-place finish in the girls javelin.

The Magnolia School of Excellence girls and Haynesville boys won the district championships.