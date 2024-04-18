Boil advisory issued for the Town of Plain Dealing

The Town of Plain Dealing has issued a boil advisory for their entire water system. The advisory is for all Plain Dealing water customers.Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout at approximately 4:40 this afternoon near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 3.The eight (8) inch water main likely failed due to environmental factors associated with old water lines and poor soil conditions. Maintenance crews were unable to isolate and valve down this area. As a result, all Plain Dealing water customers lost water pressure while the water main was under repair. All work should be completed by 7:00 pm and the system should begin pressuring up.The advisory is a precautionary measure and Plain Dealing recommends water customers boil their water for one (1) minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again, the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.Water customers will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.