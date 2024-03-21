KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THREE GRANTS

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is pleased to accept applications online for the Greener Grounds Grant for large outdoor events, Beautification Grant, and Healthy Communities Grant. All three grant programs were created to support community improvement and engagement, prevent litter, and promote environmental stewardship. Applications for each can be found on the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Grant Opportunities webpage.

“Residents and visitors don’t want to experience a dirty state, so we must continue to prioritize making Louisiana a cleaner, greener place to live,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I’m grateful to our state legislature for supporting litter abatement, allowing us to implement grant opportunities to benefit our local communities.”

The Greener Grounds Grant, a reimbursement grant for up to $10,000, supports Louisiana’s large outdoor events, such as festivals and fairs, in implementing the best practices for litter prevention, recycling, and waste reduction outlined in the new Greener Grounds Guidebook and Workbook, created in collaboration with French Quarter Festivals, Inc. Any group organizing large outdoor events is encouraged to download the guide and workbook found on the Greener Grounds Grant webpage and use them to help prevent litter and manage waste. Nonprofit organizations, municipalities, and parishes organizing events with over 1,000 attendees are eligible to apply. Events must be open to all Louisianans and held outdoors in Louisiana between September 2024 and May 2025. Grant recipients are required to complete the Greener Grounds Workbook. Grants may fund trash and recycling receptacles; litter and waste signage; litter prevention education materials; t-shirts, water, and food for volunteers working at waste stations; and litter removal supplies. The application is open now and the deadline to apply is May 15, 2024.

The Healthy Communities Grant provides funding from $2,500 to $10,000 for local projects and programs bringing about behavioral changes needed to improve the appearance of communities in Louisiana. Grant projects should focus on litter removal, prevention, and education; best practices for waste management reduction; recycling, reusing, and refusing; litter enforcement; and other related efforts. KLB seeks to fund projects with diverse community support and community benefits. Projects should also promote volunteer involvement and collaboration with stakeholders. Louisiana parishes, municipalities, state agencies, governmental entities, political subdivisions, schools, colleges, universities, nonprofit organizations, KLB Community Affiliates who are current Circle of Excellence recipients, KLB University Affiliates, and KLB Community and University Affiliates in formation are all eligible to apply. Healthy Communities projects and programs must be completed prior to May 1, 2025. The application is open now and the deadline to apply is May 15, 2024.

The Beautification Grant will provide reimbursement grants for beautification projects ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. KLB will fund planting projects and welcome signs on public property in highly visible areas such as community entry points, highway corridors and medians, and major roadways and intersections. Plants and trees must be at least 25 percent native to Louisiana and other restrictions apply. In addition to beautifying public spaces, proposed projects should exhibit diverse community support, collaborations between organizations, matching contributions, and benefits to community residents. Louisiana parishes, municipalities, state agencies, governmental entities, KLB Community Affiliates who are current Circle of Excellence recipients, KLB University Affiliates, and KLB Community and University Affiliates in formation are all eligible to apply. Beautification projects must be completed prior to May 22, 2025. The application is open now and the deadline to apply is May 30, 2024.

“Through these three grant programs, KLB intends to empower local communities and organizations to take pride in place and take steps toward protecting and enhancing our Sportsman’s Paradise,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell.

These grants are made possible with funding from the state of Louisiana and the Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Questions about KLB’s grant opportunities can be directed to [email protected]. All grant applications may be found online at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), a 501(c)(3) non-profit supported by the state of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, is focused on promoting best practices for litter prevention and reduction, beautification, recycling, waste reduction, and sustainability. The backbone of KLB is the organization’s network of 37 Community Affiliates and 10 University Affiliates – all committed to working toward a cleaner, greener Louisiana. KLB supports communities across the state with its programs, educational opportunities, and community improvement grants. KLB is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful. Learn more at KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org.