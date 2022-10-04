Louisiana Downs to Host Job Fair

Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is hosting a job fair on Wednesday,

October 5 from 9am to 6pm. Applicants can apply inside the Red River Room on the ground

floor of Louisiana Downs.



The facility has a number of positions available, including cooks, servers, bartenders, cashiers,

cage cashiers, security, slot attendants and others. A complete list of openings can be found at

ladowns.com.



Louisiana Downs pays 100% of an employee’s medical insurance. It also offers paid time off, a

401(k) retirement plan and more.



If you cannot attend the job fair, you can email your resume to Sparr@ladowns.com.