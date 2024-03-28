Lyndzee McConathy named head girls basketball coach at Benton

Lyndzee McConathy has been named head girls basketball coach at Benton, principal Whitney Clark announced Thursday.

This will be McConathy’s third head coaching position. She also served as head coach at Lakeside for one season (2016-17) and Airline for six (2017-23).

She was an assistant to Mary Ward at Benton this past season. McConathy also was an assistant at Benton from 2013-16 before going to Lakeside.

Ward stepped down last month after 18 seasons.

“I am so honored to be selected as the next Head Girls Basketball Coach at Benton High School,” McConathy said in a Bossier Parish Schools press release. “The legacy that has been laid down before me is one that I hope to continue and grow throughout my years leading this program.

“It is humbling to follow the footsteps of Coach Mary Ward and all that she has built here at Benton High School. I am so thankful for Mrs. Clark and Coach (Reynolds) Moore for believing in my vision and trusting me with the future of this program. I cannot wait to get started, continuing the success of the Benton Lady Tigers program. Geaux Tigers!”

Principal Clark echoed those sentiments.

“The Benton High School Lady Tigers have created a tradition of excellence that we are excited to see continue with Coach McConathy at the helm,” Clark added. “Coach McConathy sets high expectations for her athletes while fostering positive relationships. She is the epitome of Tiger Pride and we are looking forward to watching the program continue to thrive under her leadership.”

In addition to her coaching experience, McConathy has an extensive basketball background.

She was a star in high school at South Beauregard playing for her father Chris Greene, who was recently inducted into the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.

McConathy played collegiately at Northwestern State from 2006-10.

She is married to former NSU player Logan McConathy, son of former longtime Demons men’s basketball head coach Mike McConathy.