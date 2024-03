Scammers are calling people in our area and beyond portraying themselves as Bossier deputies and saying that the victim owes money to the courts or Sheriff’s Office. They then instruct the victim to pay via gift cards or Venmo.



The scammers are “spoofing” the official sheriff’s office number 318-965-2203 so it appears legitimate.



The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will never solicit money for anything over the phone. Please do not fall victim no matter how official the caller may sound!