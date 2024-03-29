Friday, March 29, 2024

High school softball: Haughton, Benton, Plain Dealing post victories

by Russell Hedges
by Russell Hedges

The Haughton Lady Bucs, Benton Lady Tigers and Plain Dealing Lady Lions posted victories Thursday.

Haughton defeated Many 10-6 at Haughton, and Benton downed Bradley, Ark., 11-1 in six innings at Benton. Plain Dealing swept a doubleheader against Bossier 15-10 and 15-6 at Plain Dealing.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to Quitman 2-0 at Quitman and Parkway lost to Logansport 10-0 at Logansport.

At Haughton, six Lady Bucs combined for 10 hits. Pitcher Charlee Prothro went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI.

Clara Shaffer and Annalyn Harris both went 2-for-3. Brianna Benecke went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Ella Vickers had a double.

Prothro went the distance for the win. Haughton improved to 15-12.

At Benton, Christina Gegg went 3-for-3 with a double. Emersyn Disotell went 3-for-4 with a triple.

Emma Holmes went 2-for-3. Ashley Promes went 2-for-4 with a double. Lainey Lafitte had a triple.

Ava Defee struck out nine. Benton improved to 16-8.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions’ Navaeh Fisk went 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBI in the first game. Lani Lambka went 2-for-2. 

Sanaa Lyles had three RBI. Hannah Wafer and Audrey Smith had two each.

Sophie Green got the win.

Zoe Johnson had a triple in the second game. Plain Dealing took advantage of 13 walks.

Lambka, Katie Green and Fisk had two RBI apiece. 

Lambka and Katie Green combined for seven strikeouts.

Plain Dealing improved to 11-6.

At Quitman, LSU commit Cali Deal pitched a one-hitter with 18 strikeouts and one walk. Elena Heng had the hit.

Airline’s Aleena Duran scattered six hits in six innings. Quitman scored the two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Airline dropped to 17-10. Quitman, the non-select Division V runner-up last year, improved to 22-4.

At Logansport, Logansport ace Avery Creech pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

Parkway’s Dakota Howard had a double. Zoey Horn had a single. Chloe Larry drew three walks.

Parkway dropped to 8-15. Logansport improved to 19-4.

