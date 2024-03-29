High school baseball: Parkway rallies past Haughton; Benton slips past Airline in 11 innings

The Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers edged parish rivals in District 1-5A games Thursday.

Parkway scored six runs in the top of seventh to rally past Haughton 8-7 at Haughton. Benton defeated Airline 4-3 in 11 innings at Benton.

In another District 1-5A game, Captain Shreve defeated Byrd 8-5. Natchitoches Central and Southwood are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday.

Parkway (15-6, 5-2), Captain Shreve (15-7, 5-2) and Natchitoches Central (16-3, 4-2) are tied for first in the loss column. They are followed by Benton (17-6, 4-3), Byrd (9-14, 4-3), Airline (9-11, 3-4) and Haughton (13-8, 2-5).

At Haughton, the Bucs scored six in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-2 lead.

The score stayed that way until the top of the seventh.

Jax Thomson drew a walk with one out and Kirby Haskins was hit by a pitch. Jackson Holmes singled to load the bases.

Cole Snell then cleared them with a triple to cut the Bucs’ lead to 7-5.

Abel Thetford and Shawn Driggers walked. Sean Waits hit a fly ball to center. Two runs scored on the sacrifice and one on the throw.

Parkway had seven hits. Snell went 2-for-3. Thetford and Waits had doubles.

Trent Howard pitched the final 3 1/3 innings. He didn’t allow a run, struck out three and walked one.

Haughton’s Brayden Stovall went 3-for-4. JP Cormier had two hits. Christian Turner had a two-RBI double.

Four of Haughton’s five district losses have been by one run. The teams are scheduled to complete the two-game series Saturday at 1 p.m. at Parkway.

At Benton, the game went into extra innings tied at 2.

Neither team scored in the first two extra innings,

Airline took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th. Crew Chandler walked and Micah Johnson and Bo Carter singled.

Benton tied it in the bottom of the inning. Griffin Sibley doubled with one out and courtesy runner Colton Birdsong on a two-out single by Cooper Mason.

The Tigers won it in the bottom of the 11th. Hudson Brignac was hit by a pitch. Kade Bryant singled. Bryson Pierce hit a grounder and an error resulted in a run.

Seven Benton players combined for nine hits. Sibley and Bryant had two hits each.

Tigers starter Bryant went eight innings. He allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts and one walk, per Benton stats.

Brooks Prewitt, Tanner Webb and Jackson Jones pitched one inning each.

Airline starter Carter White allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked two in 6 2/3 innings, per Airline stats. Ayden Hawn allowed two hits, struck out four and walked two in 3 1/3 innings.

Carter and Evan Wendrock had one RBI each.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series Saturday at 1 at Airline.