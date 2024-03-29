High school girls track and field: Benton wins Bossier Parish Championships meet

Led by Addyson Hulett, Benton took the team title in the Bossier Parish Championships meet Thursday at Tiger Stadium.

Benton scored 216 points. Parkway was second with 157 and Bossier third with 68.

Hulett won the 100 meters in 12.85 seconds , the 200 in 26.33 and the 400 in 59.12. She also won the pole vault with a vault of 9 feet. Haughton’s Julianna Boyett also cleared 9 feet but Hulett finished first on fewer misses.

Hulett finished .37 ahead of teammate Navaeh Cleveland in the 100, .98 ahead of teammate Jaliyah Player in the 200 and 3.17 ahead of teammate Dominique Coore in the 400.

One of the day’s best competitions was in the javelin. Benton’s Sadie Hamby won with a throw of 132-11. Parkway’s Chloe Larry, last year’s Class 5A runner-up, was second with a 127-10.

Hamby and Haughton’s Aniya Hill dueled in the discus. Hill won with a 119-7. Hamby was second with a 113-1.

Both throws would have been good enough for third in last year’s state meet.

Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson was a double winner, taking the 1,600 in 5:37.36 and 3,200 in 12:18.63.

She finished 6.31 seconds ahead of Benton’s Claire Allen in the 1,600 and 3.32 ahead of teammate Ember Pierce in the 3,200.

Parkway’s Sofia Bright captured the 800 in 2:38.45. Benton’s Jenevieve Willis was second in 2:40.42.

Bossier’s Zamarion Carter won the 100 hurdles in 17.52, edging Haughton’s Kinsley Brotherton by .15.

Benton’s Kyla Daux took the 300 hurdles in 48.58. Carter was second in 49.03.

Carter was also second in the long jump. Parkway’s Makenzie Marshall won with a 15-11 1/2 to Carter’s 15-5.

Plain Dealing’s Brianna Newton won the shot put with a 36-3. Parkway’s Jayla James was second with a 34-9.

Benton’s Avery Ryan took the triple jump with a 32-1 1/2. Her teammate Taylor Brown was second with a 30-8.

Airline’s Shelby Ledet won the high jump with a 5-2. Parkway’s Caitlynn Johnson and Benton’s Laura Douglas both cleared 4-6. Johnson finished second on fewer misses.

Bossier won the 4X100 relay in 52.27 and the 4X400 in 4:30.23. Benton won the 4X200 in 1:48.37 and the 4X800 in 10:50.60.

Benton’s 4X200 team was comprised of Coore, Cleveland, Player and Ava Peters. Coore, Aaliyah Gonzalez, Willis and Eryn Flowers made up the 4X800 team.

The names of the athletes on Bossier’s teams were unavailable.