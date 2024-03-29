High school boys track and field: Parkway wins Bossier Parish Championships meet

Parkway won the team title in the Bossier Parish Championships meet Thursday at Benton’s Tiger Stadium.

Parkway scored 167.5 points. Haughton finished second with 159 and Benton third with 134.5.

Haughton’s John Hudson Brown won three events.

He took the 100 in 11.04, the 200 in 22.40 and the 400 in 49.79. He finished .24 ahead of Bossier’s Jahmar Samuel in the 100, .08 ahead of Parkway’s Will Achee in the 200 and .49 ahead of Achee in the 400.

Parkway’s Brennan Robin won the 1,600 in 4:23.06 and 3,200 in 9:52.87. He finished 6.89 ahead of teammate Gabriel Falting in the 1,600 and 5.53 ahead of teammate Andrew Kent in the 3,200.

Falting won the 800 in 2:01.27. His teammate Alex Gomez was second in 2:03.49.

Haughton’s Tyler Stewart took the 110 hurdles in 15.02 and the 300 hurdles in 41.15. He finished 1.05 ahead of teammate Chris Mayes in the 110 and 3.82 ahead of teammate Joseph Encinas in the 300.

Benton’s Jeffery King had one of the day’s most impressive performances. He won the javelin with a 201-9. King was runner-up in the event in last year’s 5A meet with a 173-10. The winning distance was 201-9.

Haughton’s Landon Gaby was second Thursday with a 145-11.

Parkway’s Devon Oliver won the shot put with a 51-1 and the discus with a 159-1. Oliver is the reigning 5A state champion in the discus. His effort Thursday in the discus was just short of his winning throw of 162-3 in the state meet last year. His throw in the shot put would’ve been good enough for third.

Parkway’s Dolan Williams was second in the discus with a 129-5. Haughton’s Dexter Shyne finished second in the shot put with a 41-5.

Benton’s Marc Perry won the triple jump with a leap of 46 feet and the high jump with a 6-2. Airline’s Kenny Darby was second in the triple jump with a 51-6. Airline’s George Tillman and Haughton’s Kyron Turner both cleared 6-0 in the high jump with Tillman placing second on fewer misses.

Benton’s Miller Malley took the pole vault with a 13-6. Haughton’s Brett Mcglasson was second with a 12-0.

Haughton’s Amyron Lars and Demarshae Fradger finished 1-2 in the long jump. Lars leaped 21-3 and Fradger 20-3.

Parkway won the 4X400 relay in 3:27.29 and the 4X800 in 8:28.40. Benton won the 4X100 in 44.15. Airline took the 4X200 in 1:32.97.

Parkway’s team in the 4X400 was comprised of Falting, Achee, Brody Hochter and Jeremiah Robinson, according to TrackMate. The 4X800 team was comprised of Gomez, Jesus Cordova, Gary Smith and Ben Ruliffson.

Benton’s 4X100 team was comprised of Antonio Wright, Tyler Thomas, Jaden McNeill and Conner Jeter.

Airline’s 4X200 team was comprised of Aiden Baker, Darby, Jarvis Davis Jr. and DJ Allen.